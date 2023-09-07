The Porterville City Council may be taking a look at their definition of a civic event after a discussion revolving around a requested event at the Mecca sparked some concerns.
The Downtown Concert at the Mecca event was placed on the Council’s consent calendar for approval during the regular Tuesday meeting, but was pulled by Councilman Raymond Beltran who questioned the impact the event may have on the surrounding businesses.
After asking if the city had received any complaints from the Mecca’s first event for their grand opening, city staff stated one DUI was stopped from the event by Highway Patrol. Council was also informed additional similar events could become a regular occurrence.
Beltran noted the event request included closure of the parking lot from Saturday morning until Sunday morning and questioned if that would affect any surrounding businesses.
“We want to promote local businesses and we want to promote the downtown area, but to what extent are we going to afford certain businesses that may affect others,” said Beltran. “Also, the place isn’t designed for that function… This one off or once a year, a special event, but seeing this twice and hearing that there might be other events… For me, I want to support local businesses and the downtown venues. I just don’t know if there is another place that, if they want to do something downtown, is better suited for this versus a parking lot that is going to affect the businesses next door.”
Mayor Martha A. Flores and Councilman Grag Meister said they want to see civic events continue in the city, and that these events bring the community together. It was suggested the city take a look at their event guidelines and requirements and evaluate the definitions for special and community events. In the end, the event at the Mecca was approved.
The Mecca & Second's Last Nights of Summer Party, a pop up outdoor concert and nightclub experience will be held Saturday, September 16, beginning at 5 p.m.
In other business the Council approved the beginnings for the Terrazza residential development on Tuesday, including a general plan land use amendment, zone change and tentative subdivision map. The applicant, Brian Ennis, has proposed a multi-family 46-unit residential community on the southwest corner of Plano Street and Grand Avenue.
Ennis, who addressed the council, said Terrazza has been a project years in the making.
“Our vision for the project is an upper scale, gated yet affordable, for rent housing project in a park-like setting, something that is very attractive,” said Ennis.
He said the project could potentially create a tight knit, safe community, and that he would like to install a security camera system and collaborate with the Porterville Police Department to enhance the safety in the neighborhood.
Beltran and Meister said they were happy to see another housing development project come to the city.
“We know there is a housing need in this community…,” said Beltran. “So it’s great to see this development come to the community.”
The Terrazza project was approved unanimously.
The community will have the opportunity to address the council on the proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year (FY) after the council approved to set a public hearing on the budget for the council’s next meeting on September 19.
City Manager John Lollis briefly covered the budget’s priority projects which include a new library, street and park improvements, and the Fourth Street community recreation center at Henderson and Fourth. The cost for estimated street construction for FY 23-24 is $15,647,901. Other costs for street projects include planning and design estimated at $57,596,000, and street maintenance estimated at $5,275,000.
“Main Street, that first section up to Putnam is a little less than $2 [(million),” said Lollis. “And you saw construction has begun out on Main Street today, anticipated to end November 3, as the signage said, before Veterans Day.”
Major capital projects beyond priority projects listed in the budget include the Butterfield Stage Corridor, Tule RIver Parkway phase III, a new OHV park and phase II of the Veterans Park Trail. Also included in the FY 23-24 proposed budget are new public safety positions, such as two police officer positions and additional dispatch positions.
Councilman Donald Weyhrauch noted that everything listed in the budget this year is funded but won't be in the coming years. He questioned how the city will provide the funding. Lollis said nothing goes into the budget that's unfunded, and the council drives the budget and what gets prioritized for funding.
Weyhrauch also questioned if projects that have funding could be moved forward quicker. City Engineering and Project Management Director Javier Sanchez said the city wants to move projects forward as quickly as possible, but not at the expense of the community, and they don’t want to disrupt or congest any areas for the sake of a project.
In other council news, the revocation of a conditional use permit at 180 South E Street in which a nursery had originally been proposed was approved, the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report was approved for submital, and Beltran was voted as the voting delegate for the League of California Cities 2023 annual conference in Sacramento on September 22.