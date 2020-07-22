Sierra View Medical Center has recently installed a tablet-based CT scanner from Siemens Healthineers.
The system, called a SOMATOM go.Top, enables the hospital to support routine and advanced CT procedures designed to provide additional diagnostic information to patients and their physicians.
SVMC Technologists can operate the CT system with a touch-screen tablet and remote control, which can help them remain with patients longer during exam preparation. This is designed improve patient experience, especially with children and patients who have mobility challenges and need additional support.
The SOMATOM go.Top features automated technology that can take the guesswork out of selecting the most optimal radiation dose for every patient and exam from pediatrics to the elderly. The SOMATOM go.Top is also equipped with Siemens latest exclusive technologies to reduce unnecessary radiation for a wide range of routine procedures.
“Patients are our number one priority,” said Richie Hernandez, SVMC Administrative Director of Imaging Services. “We carefully considered which CT system would provide the best possible experience for our patients and also provide our physicians with the information they need to deliver the best possible care.”
With patient-centric technology and workflows that optimally adapt to each patient, the SOMATOM go.Top delivers consistent, reliable results in all aspects of imaging including the most advanced fields such as cardiac and coronary artery imaging, low dose pediatric scanning, CT guided minimally invasive interventional procedures and routine-ready dual energy.
Physicians who rely on the images from this system to make clinical decisions may have a high level of clinical confidence in their diagnoses: The SOMATOM go.Top offers features improve image quality by reduce imaging artifacts from implanted devices, such as knee and hip implants and dental fillings.
