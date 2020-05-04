Since the Class of 2020 isn’t receiving all of the normal rights of passage graduates receive, many in the Porterville area are making sure the time in which they graduate will still be remembered.
The Porterville area has begun six Facebook pages to adopt a local graduate in the class of 2020. A Preschool Class of 2020 page, an Adopt a Kindergartner 2020 Porterville page, the 6th Grade Graduates Porterville CA page, the Adopt a 8th Grade Graduate Class of 2020 (Porterville) Page, the Adopt a High School Senior Class of 2020 (Porterville) page, and the College or University Grads of Porterville CA page.
The link for the Preschool Class of 2020 page is https://www.facebook.com/groups/ 257335085459705/
The pages were begun just about a week ago but have already taken off. As of Saturday afternoon there were nearly 3,400 members on Porterville’s Adopt a High School Senior page and more than 1,200 members on the Adopt an Eighth Grader page.
Family members — or anyone — can post information and photos of their favorite graduates on these pages to be adopted. Those who go to the pages generally post several photos of their favorite graduates and share a few characteristics of their graduates such as what they like and what they’ve accomplished.
Those who want to adopt a graduate also don’t have to know the graduate they can just adopt one. Those who adopt graduates can also adopt more than just one — as many as they want.
Those who adopt a graduate then send them something which could include such items as a card, gift card, gift basket or snacks or anything of their choice.
The pages have posted the following: “Let’s Show Our Porterville Class of 2020 Seniors some love and encouragement during this difficult time. It’s a stressful/sad time for them with School canceled, Prom Canceled and most importantly Graduation Canceled/Postponed. They have worked so hard to get to where there at for it to be taken from them so what a better way to celebrate them with Social distancing than to give them a little something to smile about.”
The process for posting a graduate to be adopted generally works as follows: Those who post graduates to be adopted are limited to one post per graduate. The post should start off with “NOT ADOPTED.”
Once the graduate is adopted the post is changed from not adopted to “ADOPTED.” When the graduate is adopted then a picture of the graduate is posted in the comments section with what they received from who adopted them.
Those who are interested in adopting a graduate comment on the post they will adopt the graduate. They then send a personal message to the person who placed the post for the graduate to obtain the information on what the graduate likes and the address on where to send the items.
Diane Gonzalez, the administrator for the eighth grade page, said the pages are designed to be “something to brighten their day and make them smile. Something special for all the graduates who are not getting a ceremony to cross that stage.”