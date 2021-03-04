One way or another it looks like Tulare County may finally be moving into the red tier possibly by next week or at least the following week.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced an adjustment to the guidelines on Wednesday night which may help the county move from the most restrictive tier, the purple tier, into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier.
Newsom announced a policy on Wednesday in which the state will set aside 40 percent of its COVID-19 vaccination doses for the state's most disadvantaged areas. The allocation is based on the fact 40 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases occur in those areas.
The new 40 percent policy will certainly require the county to make adjustments in the way it allocates vaccines. That policy will also certainly have an effect on the state's ability to meet President Joe Biden's policy which calls for all educators to be vaccinated by the end of March.
But once the state meets the 40 percent threshold for allocating vaccinations to the most disadvantaged areas, the guideline for moving into the red tier will also become slightly more lenient. The standard for case rate for counties to move into the red tier will be raised from 7 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven day period to 10 cases per 100,000 residents or .0100 percent.
The threshold for moving into the red tier as far as the overall positive test rate and the equity metric positive test rate for the most disadvantaged areas that will receive the increased allocation of vaccinations remains the same at 8 percent. Tulare County is well below that threshold with both its positive test rates.
And Tulare County may meet the 7 per 100,000 case rate threshold before the more lenient threshold of 10 per 100,000 would kick in anyway. The state expects to meet the 40 percent threshold for vaccines for its most disadvantaged areas possibly by next week or at the latest by the following week.
But Tulare County is on track to reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000 to move into the red tier this Tuesday when the state releases its official rate for the county. This past Tuesday, Tulare County's official rate was 11 per 100,000 and based on the recent trend, the county could make it to 7 per 100,000 this Tuesday. As of Thursday, Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate was 10.2 per 100,000.
Once Tulare County moves into the red tier, restaurants could open indoors at 25 percent capacity. There are restaurants that are already open indoors, but in the red tier they would be open within the state guidelines as long as they'r at 25 percent capacity.
The guideline wouldn't change for churches as they would also be allowed to continue indoor services at 25 percent capacity. Singing and chanting is allowed under the guidelines — as long as those attending are wearing masks — but churches that have choirs are effectively in violation of the state guidelines as that's considered something that greatly increases the risk of spreading the virus.
Movie theaters would also be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity and gyms would be allowed to open at 10 percent capacity.
If Tulare County meets the red tier guidelines on Tuesday, the red tier guidelines would go into effect on Wednesday. So it looks like it's going to be a photo finish on if Tulare County moves into the red tier with a case rate of 7 per 100,000 or is allowed to move into the red tier when the more lenient 10 per 100,000 standard kicks in.
Porterville Unified School District superintendent Nate Nelson said he believes the 7 per 100,000 threshold will happen first. “I think we'll get to the red tier before getting everyone vaccinated,” Nelson said.
Once Tulare County moves into the red tier, schools which can now re-open for in-person instruction for K-6 grades, will be able to re-open for grades 7 through 12. Nelson said plans are underway for when PUSD will be able to re-open its middle and high schools.
Nelson said there's a chance PUSD could re-open middle and high schools after Easter vacation on March 22.
“The soonest I could see that happening is March 22,” said Nelson about re-opening middle and high schools.