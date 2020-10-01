On Thursday, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency reported that there are 583 active COVID-19 cases in the county, an increase of 26 cases from Wednesday. The total number of positive cases recorded in the county is now at 16,322.
Of those 16,322 total cases, 68 cases are related to travel, 5,448 cases were contracted person to person, and 10,806 cases still have an undetermined origin.
Recoveries are slowly increasing, and there have now been 15,476 recoveries in the county, an increase of 29 recoveries from Wednesday's report. No new deaths occurred, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 263.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County increased to 34, but the department did report that 596 cases have come from skilled nursing facilities.
Since March 11, there have been 2,617 cases in the Porterville area, 164 cases in Terra Bella, 236 cases in Strathmore, 665 cases in Lindsay, 46 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 139 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 285 cases in Pixley, 85 cases in Tipton, 660 cases in Earlimart, 2,609 cases in Tulare, 1,810 cases in Dinuba, 324 cases in Exeter, 486 cases in Farmersville, 283 cases in Woodlake, 587 cases in Orosi, 328 cases in Cutler, 43 cases in Goshen, 80 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area, 4 cases in Orange Cove, and 5 cases in the Corcoran area.
In Visalia there have been 2,043 cases in one region, 1,345 cases in another region and 1,126 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,294 cases ages 0-17, 2,605 cases ages 18-25, 4,699 cases ages 26-40, 5,068 cases ages 41-64, 1,645 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 9,260 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,559 who have been Caucasian, 2890 have been Asian, 71 have been African American, 49 have been Native American, 308 have been multi-race and 4,758 are unknown.
There are 436 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
West Nile Virus cases reported in Tulare County
The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency announced that five human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Tulare County. Two cases are confirmed to have contracted West Nile Virus and three cases are probable. Public health officials urge residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, as mosquito samples positive for West Nile Virus have been detected in multiple locations within the county. In addition, samples indicate that St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) may also be present, posing a risk to the public.
“Due to this increased activity and these reported cases, we strongly encourage residents to use safeguards to reduce their risk of contracting both West Nile Virus and SLEV through mosquito bites,” stated Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes, and there is no vaccine or medication to treat the virus. Most people infected with West Nile will have no symptoms; however, about 1 in 5 people will develop a fever with other symptoms from 2 to 14 days after being infected. Severe cases of West Nile Virus can affect the central nervous system, resulting in meningitis and/or encephalitis, and can result in death or long-term disability.
The St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) is in the same virus family as West Nile Virus. Both viruses are transmitted to humans when bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people infected with SLEV will have few to no symptoms. The most common symptoms are mild, flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, from 5 to 15 days after being infected. Severe cases of SLEV can also affect the central nervous system, resulting in meningitis and/or encephalitis, and can result in death or long-term disability.
Residents are urged to increase their awareness of potential breeding grounds around their properties. Be on the lookout for homes that are unoccupied or in foreclosure, since many have swimming pools or backyard ponds that are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It is recommended that residents take the following precautions to avoid being bitten, thereby reducing their risk for exposure to both West Nile Virus and SLEV:
• Use EPA-registered insect repellent such as DEET. Always follow label instructions carefully.
• Dress in long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk or in areas where mosquitoes are active.
• Drain standing water that may produce mosquitoes.
• Repair or replace door and window screens that have tears or holes.
Contact your local mosquito abatement district if you see areas of standing water that may be a breeding area for mosquitoes. Tulare County has three mosquito abatement districts providing abatement services to residents:
Delta Vector Control (Mosquito Abatement District) – Covering the northern portion of Tulare County. Contact the Visalia Office at (559) 732-8606 or visit online at: http://www.deltavcd.com/.
Tulare Mosquito Abatement District – Covering the western portion of Tulare County. Contact the Tulare Office at (559) 686-6628 or visit online at: https://www.tularemosquito.com/.
Delano Mosquito Abatement District – Covering the southern portion of Tulare County. Contact the Delano Office at (661) 725-3114 or visit online at: https://delanomosquito.com/.
Horses are also particularly susceptible to infection with West Nile Virus, but there is a vaccine for horses to prevent these diseases, and horse owners should have their horses vaccinated annually and keep vaccinations up to date as a preventive measure. For more information, visit the California West Nile website at http://westnile.ca.gov/.