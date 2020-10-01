On Wednesday, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency reported that there are 557 active COVID-19 cases in the county. The total number of positive cases recorded in the county is now at 16,267.
Of those 16,267 total cases, 68 cases are related to travel, 5,428 cases were contracted person to person, and 10,771 cases still have an undetermined origin.
Recoveries continue to raise, and there have now been 15,447 recoveries in the county. No new deaths occurred, leaving the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 263.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County remained at 33, but the department did report that 596 cases have come from skilled nursing facilities. The state model projects Tulare County to have 282 deaths by October 29.
Since March 11, there have been 2,604 cases in the Porterville area, 162 cases in Terra Bella, 235 cases in Strathmore, 662 cases in Lindsay, 45 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 139 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 284 cases in Pixley, 89 cases in Tipton, 658 cases in Earlimart, 2,600 cases in Tulare, 1,810 cases in Dinuba, 323 cases in Exeter, 485 cases in Farmersville, 282 cases in Woodlake, 587 cases in Orosi, 328 cases in Cutler, 41 cases in Goshen, 80 cases in Traver, 14 cases in the Reedley area, 4 cases in Orange Cove, and 5 cases in the Corcoran area.
In Visalia there have been 2,042 cases in one region, 1,334 cases in another region and 1,123 cases in a third region.
There have been 2,285 cases ages 0-17, 2,593 cases ages 18-25, 4,686 cases ages 26-40, 5,052 cases ages 41-64, 1,640 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 9,218 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,549 who have been Caucasian, 288 have been Asian, 71 have been African American, 48 have been Native American, 309 have been multi-race and 4,784 are unknown.
There are 437 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.