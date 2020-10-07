On Wednesday, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency released their break down of COVID-19 in the county and reported an increase of 27 in the total number of cases in the county since March 11. On Tuesday the agency reported that since March 11, there has been 16,607 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County, and on Wednesday that number jumped to a total of 16,634 cases.
The number of active cases reportedly decreased from Tuesday. The county reported that there were 547 active COVID-19 cases, whereas on Tuesday they reported that 606 people in Tulare County had COVID-19. That's a decrease of 59 active cases.
The number of recoveries also increased from Tuesday to Wednesday. The county reported that recoveries are now at 15,820. That's an increase of 84 recoveries over Tuesday's report.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County decreased by five, leaving 34 individuals in the hospital due to COVID-19. The agency also reported that 555 cases have come from skilled nursing facilities.
Two new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 267.
Since March 11, there have been 2,669 cases in the Porterville area, 163 cases in Terra Bella, 240 cases in Strathmore, 673 cases in Lindsay, 46 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 141 cases in Richgrove, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 293 cases in Pixley, 94 cases in Tipton, 675 cases in Earlimart, 2,666 cases in Tulare, 1,827 cases in Dinuba, 329 cases in Exeter, 490 cases in Farmersville, 289 cases in Woodlake, 348 cases in Cutler, 599 cases in Orosi, 43 cases in Goshen, 82 cases in Traver, 13 cases in the Reedley area, five cases in Corcoran and four cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,068 cases in one region, 1,368 cases in another region and 1,144 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 5,562 cases due to person-to-person contact and 11,004 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,352 cases ages 0-17, 2,646 cases ages 18-25, 4,788 cases ages 26-40, 5,163 cases ages 41-64 and 1,675 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 9,464 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,596 have been caucasian, 301 have been Asian, 73 have been African American, 52 have been Native American, 314 have been multi-race and 4,834 are unknown.
There are now 521 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.