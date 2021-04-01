There was another considerable drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County on Thursday.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported the number of active cases dropped by 26 on Thursday. There are now 378 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County continues to be well within the standard of moving from the red tier to the next least restrictive tier, the orange tier. Based on the current trend, Tulare County should move into the orange tier on Tuesday.
Various sectors will be able to increase the capacity of their indoor operations in the orange tier as opposed to the red tier.
Tulare County's unofficial, preliminary case rate as of Thursday was 3.3 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0033 percent. That's a slight drop of .1 from the previous day.
That's well within the case rate of 4 per 100,000 for the county to move into the orange tier. The state's official case rate for the county will be announced on Tuesday. Tulare County's official case rate is now 4.8 per 100,000.
The health department also continued to report another relative low number of new cases on Thursday, reporting 17 new cases. Since March 11, 2020 there have been 49,071 cases in Tulare County. The state, which has a different method of measuring cases and deaths, has Tulare County with 48,261 cases.
The state also has a higher total of deaths for Tulare County than the county at 816. The county health department reported two more deaths on Thursday, bringing its total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 813.
The county has data on 809 deaths of which 609 were ages 65 and older, 183 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40. The county has reported there have been two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and one child who died after complications with COVID-19.
There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 616 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 162 deaths due to COVID-19.
There were 41 more recoveries in Tulare County on Thursday. There are now 47,880 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tulare County's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus remained steady at .73. Tulare County has been in the “likely decreasing” category for sometime now, meaning the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .73 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11, 2020 there have been 9,927 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 158 cases in Springville, 712 cases in Terra Bella, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,794 cases in Lindsay, 8,745 cases in Tulare, 4,159 cases in Dinuba, 325 cases in Richgrove, 79 cases in Alpaugh, 784 cases in Pixley, 366 cases in Tipton, 1,454 cases in Earlimart, 1,157 cases in Farmersville, 1,041 cases in Exeter, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 905 cases in Woodlake, 747 cases in Cutler, 1,469 cases in Orosi, 90 cases in Goshen, 267 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 497 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,356 cases in one region, 3,522 cases in another another region and 4,223 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,346 cases ages 0-17, 7,622 cases ages 18-25, 13,776 cases ages 26-40, 15,220 cases ages 41-64 and 5,080 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,435 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,871 have been Caucasian, 988 have been Asian, 349 have been African American, 322 have been Native American, 1,628 have been multi-race and 11,478 are unknown.
On Wednesday Sierra View reported it had three COVID-19 patients and 8 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported three of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported four of its 20 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 173 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 1,197 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people, Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.3 percent.
VACCINATION EVENT AT FAIRGROUNDS
A major vaccination event will be held at the Porterville Fairgrounds April 18 through 20. The vaccinations will be for agricultural and food workers. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot, will be administered.
There will be free food distribution, educational booths and live music. Free bus rides are also be offered.
Vaccinations will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The times have been set to encourage attendance after work, church or other activities.
Agricultural and food employers should have their employees register at https://myturn.ca.gov/ to Limited walk-ups will be accepted for those arriving on buses.