While Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said nearly all of the inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 in an outbreak at the Bob Wiley Facility a few days ago, the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California continues to file legal action against Boudreaux's department.
On Monday the ACLU of Northern California fiied a motion for final approval of a settlement agreement in Criswell vs. Boudreaux. THE ACLU has been filing legal actions against Boudreaux since the summer of 2020, which include a class action lawsuit against Boudreaux.
In a press conference he held last week, Boudreaux said there was an outbreak of 78 inmates testing positive for COVID at the Bob Wiley Facility. It was reported there was an initial outbreak of 37 inmates with COVID.
It was reported the outbreak likely began when one inmate who appeared in court reported not feeling good and ended up testing positive for COVID. “We truly believe COVD has come from the courts into our jail facilities,” said Boudreaux during his press conference.
Earlier this week, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported 97 percent of inmates who tested positive for COVID had recovered and it was expected 100 percent would be considered recovered by Sunday. Boudreaux also called in a state strike team to deal with the outbreak.
Boudreaux and other officials characterized virtually all of the inmates in the outbreak as asymptomatic or showing flu-like symptoms and one had to go to the hospital. But the ACLU disputes the claim about the inmates being asymptomatic.
The ACLU also claims one inmate has died of COVID, which TCSO vehemently denies. “What the ACLU is reporting is absolutely fals,” TCSO spokesperson Ashley Ritchie told the Visalia Times-Delta. “According to the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy, the inmate death was not a result of COVID-19, it was a result of cardiac arrest.”
The ACLU reported in one declaration there was a description of how the inmate died in jail on October 8 after complaining of COVID-19 symptoms. ACLU stated he was left to ask other people in custody for Tylenol and prayers hours before he died. While ACLU acknowledged the coroner's investigation ruled out COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor in the inmate's death, Boudreaux hasn't provided an autopsy report or documentation to support that finding.
In a statement to the Visalia Times-Delta, TCSO maintains “there have been no new cases identified and there have been no deaths in custody due to COVID-19.”
ACLU also disputes the claim virtually all of the COVID-19 positive inmates were asymptomatic, stating many reported symptoms, often server symptoms. It reported Michael Balderas tested positive for COVID-19 and repeatedly begged for medical attention due to difficulty breathing.
He reported he “was afraid to go to sleep every night because he wasn't sure if he would wake up.” On October 19, ACLU reported he collapsed “gasping for air.”
THE ACLU reported medical staff took his vital signs and returned him to his cell. When a doctor came the next day, Balderas was taken to the hospital for pneumonia and hospitalized for 10 days and lost more than 30 pounds, ACLU stated. Boudreaux did say the one hospitalized inmate with COVID did have pneumonia.
“The sheriff has misrepresented the breadth and severity of the outbreak, and failed to take the most essential steps to stop it,” said Emi MacLean, Senior Staff Attorney at ACLU NorCal. “There is no excuse for refusing to isolate COVID-positive people — it violates the settlement agreement and the most basic public health guidance. It’s long past time for Sheriff Boudreaux to ensure that the people in his care are as safe as possible from infection and untimely death.”
Throughout the pandemic Boudreaux has maintained his department has done everything it can to ensure the safety of inmates and staff and has made it a top priority.
As far as the accusation the department has failed to isolate all COVID positive inmates, Boudreaux said at his press conference his department has a three stage policy of placing inmates in isolation, quarantine and observation and no inmates who test positive for COVID are returned to the general population until they have tested negative after a 14-day period. Boudreaux noted that's stricter than the Centers For Disease Control's guideline of 10 days.
Boudreaux said all inmates who test positive for COVID are placed in isolation. He added if the inmates test negative seven days later they're placed in quarantine.
ACLU stated the recent outbreak was the reason for its latest motion for a quicker granting of the settlement agreement when it comes to TCSO's policy on vaccinations, testing and isolation.
At last week's press conference Tulare County Health and Human Services Director said at that time 1,281 inmates in county jails had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 488 had been fully vaccinated. Boudreaux said a number of inmates were released after receiving their first dose and it was obviously their responsibility to receive a second dose.
It's voluntary for inmates to be vaccinated. Boudreaux said all inmates are tested when entering a county facility.
At the press conference he said the state strike team would be providing antibodies that could be used to treat COVID if needed.
ACLU stated a hearing on its motion was set for November 29.