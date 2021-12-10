The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California continues to take aim at Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and his department, with its most recent claim that the department is depriving female inmates of prenatal care.
The ACLU announced it sent a letter to Boudreaux on November 18 expressing its concern. The headline in the press release announcing ACLU sent Boudreaux the letter states “Sheriff Boudreaux is breaking the law and putting pregnancies in danger.
In its press release the ACLU stated the department has put the pregnancies of three women at risk “and more will be put in danger if conditions don't improve.” In its press release the ACLU states it's calling for “the Sheriff immediately revise jail policies to comply with state law and train jail staff in how to follow the policies to ensure that incarcerated people in Tulare County jails have full access to legally required prenatal care.”
TCSO spokeswoman Ashlie Ritchie told the Fresno Bee the department wouldn't comment on the ACLU letter at this time.
“At this point, we have not been served with any kind of lawsuit,” Ritchie told the Bee. “So we will not be commenting on any allegations.”
ACLU claimed it discovered TCSO jail staff unlawfully denied three women with high-risk pregnancies from receiving medical care. The ACLU also stated last year it helped secure the release of three women with high-risk pregnancies after doctors testified in court they had no confidence in the department's ability ensoure the women's safety. The ACLU stated each woman successfully delivered their child once released from jail.
The ACLU stated the three women it named as Alexandra Meza, J.A., and Janielle Ausherman were all diagnosed with conditions that could cause them to deliver early, bleed out, or require an emergency C-section. Doctors told jail staff that each woman needed additional care but jail staff repeatedly refused to set up the necessary medical reatment, the ACLU stated
Meza was iat the Bob Wiley Detention Center in October 2020 and jail officials were informed Meza had placenta previa, a serious condition that, combined with her gestational diabetes, would require close monitoring and follow-up appointments, the ACLU stated. But jail staff refused to take Meza to a hospital until she had bled for three consecutive day, the ACLU added.
ACLU stated J.A. was also at the Bob Wiley Detention Center and also diagnosed with placenta previa and gestation diabetes.ACLU also said at the time J.A. was sent to jail, her doctor warned her condition, combined with a potential heart or kidney problem, could put her health and pregnancy at serious risk. ACLU stated at one point, J.A.’s legs were so severely swollen she lost the ability to walk.
Ausherman was at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Adult Pre-Trial Facility in January 2021, ACLU stated. Her obstetrician told her due to serious complications with her pregnancy, she would need to deliver via C-section and was at risk for several emergency conditions that could be fatal to her and her fetus, ACLU stated. ACLU stated jail staff ignored her symptoms, delayed her treatment, and took months to provide her with prescribed medication and equipment. ACLUE added at one time jail staff refused to call an ambulance when her blood pressure spiked, leading to an emergency 24-hour stay in the hospital.
“Since these women were released, there has been no evidence that the Tulare County jails have updated their policies or staff training to ensure compliance with the law and Constitution,” the ACLU stated. The ACLU added it also learned TCSO failed to supply two women with menstrual products.
“As long as Sheriff Boudreaux continues to flout the law, people will be put at risk of losing their pregnancies,” said Faride Perez-Aucar, staff attorney at the ACLU of Northern California. “Tulare jails have to fix their policies immediately, but it’s also clear that the county needs alternatives to incarceration so that pregnant people are not locked in cells where the prenatal care is non-compliant or non-existent, and staff is negligent.”
The ACLU letter gave Boudreaux 10 days to begin changing the jail’s prenatal policies and training programs. If he didn't do so, ACLU stated it would pursue its alternatives, including potential litigation.