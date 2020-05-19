(Editor's Note: Those who are having special celebrations for high school and college graduates in their neighborhoods are welcome to submit a short summary of the celebration with photos to be featured in the Porterville Recorder. Submissions can be e-mailed to Porterville Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand at cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com).
Hi Charles, my name is Carmen Freeland, I spoke to you on the phone on Friday. I live in River Island East, here in Springville. I am sending you two photos and a bit of information on the surprise golf cart parade that we had for 2 of our local neighborhood Monache "Senior" graduates. Seven families at River Island East joined together to decorate their golf carts and surprised Monache Class of 2020 seniors Kylie Murch and Kiyah Ramirez with a golf cart parade.