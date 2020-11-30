A man accused of shooting someone else in a homicide has been arrested.
Tyler Wright, 19 of Porterville, has been arrested.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Prospect Street in in regards to a shooting that had occurred. The victim was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders provided emergency lifesaving techniques and the victim was transported to Sierra View District Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives from the Porterville Police Department responded and assumed the investigation. A firearm was also located at the scene and recovered. Information obtained from witnesses suggested Wright and the victim were in a verbal argument prior to the shooting.
Wright was booked at the Tulare County Jail and is being held without bail. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Mark Lightfoot at (559) 782-7556.