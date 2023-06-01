A Porterville man has been arrested for attempted murder.
Joshua Schwenn, 34 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the area of Highway 65 and North Grand Avenue regarding several shots fired. During the course of the investigation, Officers learned an occupied vehicle in the area was struck several times by gunfire from a vehicle in the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported but the suspect vehicle fled the scene and wasn't located.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday Officers responded to the 600 block of West Putnam Avenue regarding several shots fired. During the course of this investigation, it was determined a confidential victim was followed from his residence by suspects in a Ford F-150, which was later determined to be a previously reported stolen vehicle.
As the victim approached the intersection, several shots were fired at him. The confidential victim sustained a bullet graze to the rear of his head. The suspect vehicle fled the area and wasn't immediately located.
Porterville Police Detectives were summoned and assumed control of both investigations. During the course of the investigations, Detectives were able to obtain evidence and identify the suspect in both shootings as Schwenn.
At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Schwenn was located and apprehended in the 1200 block of South Main Street. Schwenn was found to be in possession of an un-serialized firearm loaded with 12 live rounds and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Schwenn was also identified as an active criminal street gang member and he's a previously convicted felon.
Schwenn was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Attempted Murder; Conspiracy to Commit Felony; Gang Enhancement; Felon in Possession of Firearm; Felon in Possession of Ammunition; Possession of Un-serialized Firearm; Possession of Firearm while Under the Influence; Possession of Stolen Vehicle. He's being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation or any other criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.