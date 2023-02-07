With 28,013.9 points, Harmony Magnet Academy won the Top Small School and Overall Champion title to represent Tulare County at the State level. With Coach Kimberly Marsh, the team consists of Jay Dillon, Allison Daguman, Alyssandra Oracion, Arturo Vargas, Janie Wilkinson, Miguel Prado, Quinn Soriano, Sean Phillips, Alexander Delgado, Daniel Ramos, Ahla Saleh and Arturo Vargas.
With 27,185.4 points, the Top Large School title went to El Diamante High School of Visalia
Top Scoring Decathletes were: Patrick Oliver, El Diamante, Honors Division; David Gomez, Granite Hills High School, Scholastic Division; and Geovani Tapia, Granite Hills High School, Varsity Division.
Top Scoring Decathlete by event were:
Literature – Patrick Oliver, El Diamante High School, Visalia.
Speech – Geovani Tapia, GHHS, Porterville.
Music – Alyssandra Oracion, HMA, Strathmore.
Science – Patrick Oliver, El Diamante.
Art – Patrick Oliver.
Math – Daniel Ramos, GHHS, Jay Dillon, HMA.
Economics – Jay Dillon, HMA; and Patrick Oliver, El Diamante.
Social Science – Patrick Oliver, El Diamante.
Essay – Diego Corona, GHHS.
Interview – Derrick Smith, and Andrea Andrade, GHHS.
With 25,921 points for one team, and 23,927 for the second team, GHHS’ representatives included:
Coach Elissa Lombardi, and students, Andrea Andrade, Oscar Arciga, Lesley Arreola, Andrew Arroyo, Angel Bizarro, Itzelle Carino, Diego Corona, Angel Espinoza, Zachary Garcia, Daniel Gomez, David Gomez, Breanna Leon, Adrian Mancillas, Kimberly Perez, Victoria Ramos, Derrick Smith, Geovani Tapia, and Joshua Viveros.