About 50 business in the city of Porterville took advantage of a program in which those who received a COVID-19 vaccine were given $100 gift cards as an incentive.
Based on the most recent figures reported at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting, about $1.86 million were given away in the vaccine incentive program. The city funded the program through federal American Rescue Plan funds it's receiving.
The Porterville City Council authorized the program that was administered by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance last August and continued to authorize the program until its last meeting. With declining participation in the program, the council decided to discontinue it for now, leaving the option it could be reinstated if circumstances warranted.
The number of days the Community Vaccine Clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton is open has also been cut back from three to two. The clinic which was open Thursdays through Saturdays is now open on just Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There were 11 Vaccine Roundups held at the Vaccine Clinic in which $100 gift cards were given away. There were also vaccine events held community events in which $100 gift cards were given away for being vaccinated.
When the council first authorized the program, the main focus was to assist restaurants. Grocery stores were also added the assist people with buying groceries and that option became popular as residents opted for gift cards to buy groceries.
Two grocery stores, Town and Country and Grocery Outlet took advantage of the program and they were among the two business that received the highest amount of funds for gift cards.
The council later decided to open up the program to other businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic, including personal service business such as salons and barbershops. Retail business were also included in the program.
But a small number of personal service business such as salons and barbershops and retail businesses ended up benefitting from the program. More than 75 percent of the businesses who took advantage of the program were restaurants.
Among the Main Street businesses that benefitted from the program were Stafford's and Basra Enterprises, which owns Subway on Main. A small number of retail business on Main Street also benefitted from the program, but they were among those that benefitted the less as they came late into the program.
The median amount, which would most represent the typical amount businesses received throughout the program, was in the $50,000 range.
