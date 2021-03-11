Today marks a year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Tulare County at Sierra View Medical Center. Since then the state mandated residents to stay at home to help slow the spread of the virus. Even with the stay-at-home orders in effect, the number of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County has been on a steady incline. On Wednesday, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (TCHHSA) released their daily report reflecting another increase in the number of cases throughout the county.
The number of total positive cases on Wednesday increased by 33 over Tuesday's report. Since March 11 there has been a total of 48,432 cases in Tulare County.
The number of deaths increased by five from Tuesday to Wednesday. Tulare County has now had 781 deaths due to COVID-19.
The county has data on 770 deaths of which 580 were ages 65 and older, 174 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
There has been one child in Tulare County who has died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 190 deaths related to nursing homes and 580 deaths not related to nursing homes.
Tulare County's active case rate is still rising, increasing by 20 on Wednesday. There are now 858 people in Tulare County who actively have cases of COVID-19.
There were eight more recoveries reported on Wednesday. There have now been 46,793 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
There have been 7,227 cases ages 0-17, 7,525 cases ages 18-25, 13,596 cases ages 26-40, 15,031 cases ages 41-64 and 5,026 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 26,957 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,739 cases have been Caucasian, 968 have been Asian, 344 have been African American, 319 have been Native American, 1,597 have been multi-race and 11,508 are unknown.
Since March 11 there have been 9,808 cases in the Porterville area, 702 cases in Terra Bella, 152 cases in Springville, 620 cases in Strathmore, 1,781 cases in Lindsay, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 8,607 cases in Tulare, 4,124 cases in Dinuba, 324 cases in Richgrove, 78 cases in Alpaugh, 362 cases in Tipton, 780 cases in Pixley, 1,444 cases in Earlimart, 1,150 cases in Farmersville, 1,033 cases in Exeter, 891 cases in Woodlake, 739 cases in Cutler, 52 cases in Three Rivers, 1,438 cases in Orosi, 89 cases in Goshen, 256 cases in Traver, 59 cases in the Reedley area, 22 cases in Orange Cove and 493 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,299 cases in one region, 3,476 cases in another region and 4,163 cases in a third region.
There are 142 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
Tulare County has received 98,175 vaccine doses. While the number of people getting vaccinated continues to add up, the number of people living or working in the county was 62,216 as of Wednesday's report.
Tulare County COVID Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
Tulare County officials are hosting a second virtual town hall meeting tonight, Thursday, March 11. County officials will be providing updates and information regarding the COVID vaccines and vaccination efforts in Tulare County.
The town hall meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually, streaming live on the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency’s Facebook page which cn be found at www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/.
Community members are invited to submit questions for the town hall and can submit their questions at https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/cv19vth-qform/.
Supervisor Amy Shuklian, Chairwoman of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, will host the distinguished panel of county speakers. Speakers will include: Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer, Timothy Lutz, TCHHSA Agency Director, Karen Elliott, Tulare County Public Health Director, and Krissie Leach, Deputy Director, TCHHSA COVID Vaccine Task Force
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov