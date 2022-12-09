Call it A Lot of Christmas in Porterville — Part II.
For the second straight year a week from today, Friday, December 16 will be the busiest day of the Christmas season in Porterville. There will be no less than five events to choose from for those in the area.
The third annual Christmas Carol Motor Parade, the second annual Frost Fest, the Zalud House's Old Fashioned Christmas Candlelight Tour and the annual Navidad Folklorica are all being held on Friday night, December 16. Also during that day, the Porterville Historical Museum's model train exhibit continues.
While it would take cramming in a lot of Christmas in at once, one could conceivably do all five of the activities in one day. But it would make more sense to make a weekend of it as Frost Fest, the Zalud House's Candlelight Tour and the museum's train show will be offered on Saturday, December 17 as well. Here's a rundown of the five major events happening on December 16:
CHRISTMAS CAROL PARADE
What began as a way to help people celebrate the Christmas season during the COVID-19 pandemic has already become one of the most popular events the community looks forward to, including the event's organizer herself, Doris Qualls.
“I honestly look forward to that more than anything else in the Christmas season,” Qualls said.
The third annual Christmas Carol Motor Parade Through Porterville will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, December 16 at Veterans Park. The event is a drive thru parade in which participants drive their decorated vehicles throughout Porterville while playing Christmas music and singing Christmas carols.
Last year's event had 75 vehicles and it's looking like this year's event could be just as big or bigger because people began showing interest earlier this year, Qualls said.
With so many vehicles the decision was made to actually have two “parades” as vehicles took two separate routes. But Qualls said the first year in which one parade route was used worked out better so the event will return in which all the vehicles will be parading on just one route.
At the “end” of the Parade free hot chocolate will be served at Touchpoint Christian Center, 1014 Pioneer Avenue, where Doris and her husband, Lee Qualls, are the pastors. But last year people continued to go out to parade around the town after having hot chocolate.
Qualls began the event because no Porterville Children's Christmas Parade could be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those interested in participating can go to the 3rd Annual Christmas Carol Parade through Porterville Facebook page.
TRAIN SHOW
The museum's model train show continues today, December 16-17, 21-24 and 26-31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and free for children. For more information visit www.portervillemuseum.com
ZALUD HOUSE CANDLELIGHT TOURNS
The annual candlelight tours return and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, December 10, 16 and 17. The candlelight tours feature guided tours, refreshments, seasonal displays and vintage decorations.
Cost is $3 for adults and $1 for children. The Zalud House is located at 393 N. Hockett. For more information call the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services, 559-791-7695 or the Zalud House, 782-7548.
The second annual Frost Fest, which is referred to as THE Central Valley's Holiday Festival, will return to the Porterville Fairgrounds.
There will be a community Christmas Tree and a Snow Zone. There will also be the chance to take photos with Santa and his helpers and there will be unique selfie displays for photo-ops.
There will also be a Christmas tree decorating contest and the Country Christmas Marketplace with holiday gift booths featuring local artists.
There will be Klaus' Kitchen with food and drink provided by local food trucks at a cost of $4 to $12.
And of course the main feature is the four acre lighting display with lit pathways to walk through featuring unique displays, walkways and selfie stations.
There will be Cocoa 4 a Cause, a hot cocoa booth with live-fire pits for Smores. Fifty percent of the revenue will be donated to local non-profit organizations.
The Hot Toddy Bar will return. And there will be the Northern Lights Express that will give those a chance to ride through the lights while listening to Christmas music. Cost is $4 per person.
Frost Fest will be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. December 15 through December 18 and December 21-23. Admission is $15 for those 13 and older, $10 for those 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under. For more information visit www.frostfest.net
NAVIDAD FOLKLORICA
Local youth of all ages will again be featured in the annual Ballet Folklorica performance, Navidad Folklorica. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, December 16 at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are $10.