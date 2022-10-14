Springville Apple Festival 40, celebrating the 40th time the event is taking place is going to be an event worthy of a 40th year celebration.
It will be a jam packed Apple Festival as the event will have plenty to offer all in one day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Springville. And the event returns with all of the activities that have been held in the past for the first time since 2019.
Due to COVID-19 the event wasn't held in 2020. Last year it returned as the Springville Fall Festival, but the annual Apple Run and Fat Tire Classic bicycle race weren't held. But those two events return this year.
The Apple Festival actually kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with the Apple Run. Participants need to meet on Bridge Street. The Apple Run features 5K and 10K runs, a 1-mile walk and a ½ mile kids run.
The Apple Festival itself will officially kick off at 9 a.m. with all activities being held at the Springville Veterans Memorial Park.
Awards for the Apple Run will be held at 10 a.m. There will be two costume contests, one at 11 a.m. for people and another at 1 p.m. for pets. The Fat Tire Classic will be held at noon.
There will also be two other special activities, an artisan opportunity drawing in which those attending can buy tickets for a drawing to win art works done by local Springville artisans and the Springville Chamber of Commerce and Eagle Feather Trading Post is sponsoring a Scarecrow contest.
The scarecrows for the contest will be displayed throughout the day in front of the Elster Building. The grand prize is $100, second prize is a $30 gift certificate and third prize is a $20 gift certificate. Entries are due today and registration can be done at springville.ca.us/event-4944222.
Local Springville artisans have donate beautiful works of arts and crafts that will be given away during in a drawing. Tickets are $1 and 6 for $5. Items include quilts, pottery, paintings and woodwork. Proceeds go to the Springville School Boosters Club.
Local Springville artisans will also provide works of art that can be bid on during a silent auction.
In addition there will be a beer garden providing beer, wine and hard cider. There will also be live entertainment at the Gazebo with Sebastian Moreno performing at 2:30 p.m. and Dance Horizons performing at noon.
There are going to be more than 100 food and crafts booths at this year's event. And there will be games as well.
And of course there will be plenty of apple options to choose from, including apple burritos, apple pies, apple tamales and apple cobblers.
For more information visit springvilleapplefestival.com