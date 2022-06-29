After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Freedom Fest is back.
The annual event celebrating Independence Day will be held for the first time since 2019. The event will be held on Saturday, July 2 at the Porterville Sports Complex.
Gates will open for the event at 5 p.m. and of course the event will climax with the fireworks show at about 9. The festival again will showcase a variety of local food, craft and informational booths and D.J. Swift will be providing music.
This year's event will also feature George the Giant who will give a special performance at 7 p.m. George the Giant, aka George McArthur, is 7-3 and his show features daredevil tricks that include eating glass, having 1,200 pounds of concrete bricks placed on his chest while lying on a bed of nails, blowing fire out of his mouth and swallowing a 33-inch blade sword. George the Giant is bill as “The World's Tallest Sword Swallower.”
And just in time for Freedom Fest the weather will be much more comfortable than the temperatures that have been in the 105-106 degree range over the last few days. By comparison the National Weather Service as of Tuesday afternoon had forecast a high of 92 for Saturday with a low of 61. So as the Freedom Fest carries on into the night heading toward the fireworks, the conditions should be quite comfortable.
With a very favorable forecast and coming off a two year hiatus, we are expecting a big turnout and looking forward to a fantastic event,” City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore said about the event which is attended by thousands annually. “We can sense the excitement and anticipation from the public. Freedom Fest truly exemplifies what celebrating the 4 th of July is all about.”
And even though the conditions will be much more comfortable on Saturday, the Porterville Fire Department will provide a spray zone for those to cool off from 6 to 8 p.m.
Efrain Martinez will perform the National Anthem at 8:55 p.m. and that will be followed by the fireworks show.
The following food vendors are scheduled to be at the event: Young's Kona Ice, Huevo's Munchiez, Kettle Queen, La Rosas Aguas Frescas, Los Chicanos, Pho Sho Fusion House, Sno Shack, Tacos Medina, Main Squeeze Lemonade, Stix Churroholics, Xavier's Shaved ice, Asia's Kitchen, Stardust Fluff, Baja Fish and Shrimp Tacos, The Wicked Waffle, Pizza Factory and Bigg E'z BBQ.
Crafts and merchandise vendors scheduled to be at the event include Beach Balls/Light Toys, Croc Charms, Torres H. Toys, Laura Robinson Craft, Skyes and Purses Accessories, Gallardo Firearms Training, Happy Fiesta and Man-Up Merch.
The following are scheduled to have informational booths: Osteostrong, Porterville Miceli Insurance, Porterville Unified School District, Porterville Wellness Center, SETCO, Sierra View Medical Center, Topnotch Security, Legacy Real Estate, Tulare County Prayer, MLK Community Initiative, Central California Adaptive Sports Center and City of Portervill Parks and Leisure Services.
Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Cost is admission is the price for parking which is $15 per vehicle before the event and $20 the day of the event. Preferred parking passes for the event have sold out.
Parking passes can be purcahsed at the Parks and Leisure Services office, 15 E. Thurman Avenue, Suite A. For more information visit the following link https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/parks___leisure/special_events/freedom_fest.php or call 791-7695.