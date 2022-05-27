Southern California Edison has recently completed a project installing H-frame hybrid electrical towers that were needed as a result of the ongoing project to enlarge Richard L. Schafer Dam.
SCE suspend two high-voltage, 220-kilovolt power lines that transport electricity from the Big Creek Hydroelectric Project to customers south of the Grapevine.
Previously, SCE’s transmission lines were held above the lake by lattice steel towers for more than 100 years. But metal, when exposedto water for so long, is susceptible to corrosion, severely damaging the structure’s integrity. When it was time to replace the towers, SCE’s engineers- knew they needed a design to withstand rust, decay and corrosion for the next century.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, who oversees the lake, is currently overseeing a project to enlarge Schafer Dam. The project will also increase the water level at the lake by 10 feet. But while the project will decrease the flood risk in the area by half, the increase in water level would have damaged the SCE's existing structures at the lake.
"We were informed by the Corps that they were planning to increase the water level at the lake by 10 feet, and that would have further flooded and damaged the existing structures,” said Hamid Arshadi, SCE major construction project manager. “We had to consider corrective actions because, as you can imagine, if a 220-kilovolt line touches the lake’s water, it would be a disaster-'
In 2015, SCE began developing solutions to support the increased lake level; meet state and federal wire-to-water clearance requirements; and continue to deliver safe and reliable electricity to customers. To create distance between the water and metal, engineers employed the H-frame hybrid design, using concrete to form the base and stainless steel to support the lines at the top of the structure. More commonly seen on the East Coast, hybrid towers are specifically designed to carry power lines across large bodies of water.
“This is the first time we’re using this type of structure for a 220-kilovolt transmission line,” said Saeed Sadeghi, SCE senior engineering project manager. “With this design, the concrete is five feet higher than the maximum height of the lake, so the water will never contact the metal portion of the structure. We designed these structures to last forever; we don’t expect them to deteriorate.”
Fourteen existing towers were replaced with 13 new H-frame hybrid structures ranging in height from 120 to 190 feet. Each extending an additional 25 feet underground for further reinforcement. The hybrid towers aren't only less invasive and more cost effective, but they're also designed to mitigate safety hazards for boaters and swimmers, SCE stated
“Because people boat in the area, there were reports that people would hop on the towers and jump off and dive,” said Cody Brodeur, SCE transmission engineer. “This was very concerning and part of the remediation we had to do.”
Despite delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction was completed two months ahead of schedule earlier this year without any impact on the power grid.
"This is very rewarding because we see that these projects will be here for years and years,” said Sadeghi. “Way after we’re all gone, these 220-kilovolt transmission lines will still be here and serving our communities.”