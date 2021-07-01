“It’s absolutely a close call” – that’s what Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes said at Tuesday night’s Porterville City Council’s special meeting held to interview four candidates towards replacing Daniel Penaloza’s representation in District 1 following his June 8 resignation.
“I came into this night definitely anticipating being a critical listener and being critical of the answers that were given,” Reyes said following the interviews of the applicants. “And as much as I wanted to come into it to be able to arrive at a conclusion, it’s absolutely a close call. I’ll have to review my notes as well.”
Councilmembers Milt Stowe, Martha A. Flores and Kellie Carrillo all said they would like to continue the process at the next meeting in order to research the applicants’ backgrounds and answers. Due to the consensus, no action was needed to continue at the July 6 regular scheduled meeting. The Council has until July 8 to fill the position, with three of the four council members agreeing on the selected individual. If the position isn’t filled by that date, Reyes has the authority to fill the void.
“I want to let the applicants know that this by no means is an indication of anything you’ve done except for impressed us with the answers to the questions that we’ve given you tonight,”Reyes said. “As much as anticipating an outcome would have been something you would have been hopeful for, I think that this continued deliberation actually speaks very highly of all of you and your applications. I hope that’s not too much of a disappointment but I think that the outcome is something that is too important to rush and do something tonight especially when we’re all trying to discern all that we’ve taken in from the information you’ve provided.”
And after thanking everyone for attending the meeting, the meeting was adjourned.
The four applicants were interviewed shortly after the oral communications segment once City Council reconvened to open session. There was no reportable action taken during closed session.
The four applicants – Bill R. Jones, Edith A. LaVonne, Adonas Nuckols and Lawana Tate - interviewed by the Council began with an opening statement.
Tate, who has lived in Porterville since childhood, said she has a different memory of Porterville and remembers the many shoe, clothing, and variety stores, restaurants, and other “top-drawer department stores” and businesses on Main Street.
“It didn’t seem like a small little town, it seemed like it was the Crowning Glory of this County. Many people who didn’t live here or don’t’ know, don’t realize how booming this town was,” Tate said and talked about Veterans Day celebrations in Porterville in the early days. “I have a whole different memory of what we were which makes me realize what we can be again.”
The questions, which followed the opening statements, were asked using a rotation method, starting first in alphabetical order, then with each person moving to the end of the line for the following question, and each council member asking two questions.
Flores asked the first question – Why are you seeking appointment to the City Council?
LaVonne answered she’s a forward-looking person and would like to see a new library, good youth centers and senior citizen centers.
“The only way we can do this is by getting out and promoting it,” she said, adding she’s familiar with steps one must have to take before getting what they want. And because of her knowledge and experience, she can help the Council move forward.
Starting with Question 2 – describing community involvement and how that experience would help them with City Council – a time limit of 3 minutes was placed.
Nuckols talked about her extensive volunteer work with the community in her roles with Zonta, South Eastern Tulare County Republican Women, and her venue business, all of which are great experiences and assets in working with City Council, she said.
Jones talked about his early days in the U.S. Navy, first as a jet mechanic and then as a crew chief, before returning from the service and eventually became involved with the City through the Parks Commission.
The third question asked of the applicants was if they had any particular interests in seeking to be appointed to City Council.
Jones said he’s concerned about the roads, but his pet interest is the homeless and would like to see what can be done to help them get out of the streets.
LaVonne said she believes in Protective Services – specifically the fire department, police, and ambulance, listing them as No. 1 on her list. She also believes the library needs to be up and running to get the community back to where it should be. A third favorite item is working with the disabled, she said, without getting specific.
“I would be willing to work on committees for anything that has to do with those,” she said. “And we need to make sure that our protective services are covered and trained. We need to have the very best in the town I live in.”
Nuckols listed the homeless and library as top priorities as well as “Shop Local, Buy Local” by either new businesses or reestablishing businesses that have been hurt by COVID to get them back up and running, she said.
Jones was then asked the fourth question. How would you describe the role as a member of City Council as well as representing the district area in which you reside.
Jones said the most important thing he could do was make himself available to everybody in his district. Nuckols said she would start with a block party to get to know her district members better, then letting them all know she’s available to them.
When asked the fifth question – of what she considers to be the greatest challenges and opportunities for the City over the next year – LaVonne answered getting back to a somewhat normal following COVID.
“Getting us back as a full operation as a city, and the activities that people do so they can feel more involved,” she said before mentioning the homeless. “That is something we need to deal with.”
She mentioned taking advantage of opportunities for grants, being proactive in searching for what can help the City, and recruiting people to get involved in helping the community to help make opportunities.
Nuckols believes in repairing the relationship between local businesses; and Tate talked about the homeless. For Jones, the biggest concern are the roads, he said, then mentioned the need to improve Main Street to attract businesses. He also believes in supporting the police who are sometimes seen as the outlaws and not receiving the support they deserve.
When asked, if appointed, will they seek reelection in November of 2022, Nuckols answered with an enthusiastic “Yes.” Tate answered “Definitely.” And Jones with a simple “Yes.” LaVonne, however, said it depends on who else was running because as much as she wouldn’t mind, there might be someone better for the position running.
Question seven was “what are your opinions of the City Council’s adopted goals and priority projects for the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year?” was first asked to Tate.
She answered health and safety, considering the pandemic and not everyone has been vaccinated.
“Where we were lacking is communication through this whole issue,” she said and pointed out there are always mixed messages and said she believes the community needs to learn about infection control to prevent bogus fears.
She also said recruiting business is also a community challenge and of the need to focus on Main Street.
Jones talked of the great work the City is doing with bringing in new business and said he believes construction is the key to any city and is pleased with what’s happening in this city.
“I think that if we stick within the budgets that we set, we are going to accomplish a lot,” LaVonne said and talked about being a budget person who looks at the bottom line.
During the City’s expansion, she would like to see the East Side’s lower income families also get help.
Nuckols said whatever goals and priorities the City has, she would assist to make sure the goals are met.
The last question on the list was if there’s any particular City Council committee they might have an interest in, and Jones said, wherever he’s needed, he will be there. LaVonne answered she would like environmental issues, transportation and protective services.
“Water and environmental issues are affecting not just people in the city but those who live in the outer limits of Porterville but who shop here – anything that affects them,” LaVonne said.
Nuckols said her strengths are in fundraising and communicating with the public, or wherever she would fit best with her strengths.
Tate answered the last question by saying she reviewed the list of committees and offered what she does with Zonta – joining all the committees.
Council members were then given the opportunity to ask specific questions of the individuals.
Flores started by asking how they would describe the expectant roles and responsibility of a council member considering their understanding of Porterville’s charter and governing structure; Reyes asked if they anticipate or perceive any potential conflict of interest in relation to their volunteer or business activity; Stowe asked which citizens do the candidates believe are entitled to special privileges in the community. Carrillo asked, during an ideal election term, what are some things applicants suggest a candidate should do to run for candidacy.
Flores then offered a scenario and asked how they would respond and handle addressing a situation from an individual not in the applicant’s district boundary.
And, finally, Stowe said a comment earlier in the evening stated the Council wasn’t “business friendly.” He asked the applicants what they consider to be business friendly.
Reyes asked the applicants’ opinions in regard to recreational cannabis’ recent sales measure tax, and the opportunity to provide licenses locally.
During closing statements, Tate said her resume, experience and background is working for a bureaucracy by policy and procedure. And all that will give her an advantage. She’s also impressed on how community pulls together in tragedies and during the pandemic. She believes the position will be challenging and she would be honored if selected.
Nuckols said if one looks at her background, skills and connection, it would be a win-win for the City Council.
“I know what it takes to make a business work,” she said. “My past history of working skills would be a big plus for the City Council.”
LaVonne said she’s always busy but chooses to be busy in the areas she wants. If elected, she will donate the time it takes to do what she needs to accomplish.