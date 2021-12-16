The Porterville Barn Theater is pleased and proud to present a dramatized reading of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” accompanied by The Harmony Magnet Academy “Harmonix” Choir.
The play will be performed inside on the main stage, with three performances; Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, December 19 at 2 p.m.
The dramatic production is directed by Bob Merzoian, with child actors Addison Cook, Karter Ceja, and Anastashia and Damian Montaho making their debuts.
Also making his debut at the Barn is well known artist Nat Briones, along with his wife Kathleen Briones who's returning to the theater.
Actors Mikayla Gianetto, Kate Smith, Ethan Willet, and Ben and Luke Satko will also be in the production, as well as the veteran acting family Vince, Barbra, and Maddy Black.
Besides special holiday music sung by the Harmonix Choir, there will be a surprise visit by Santa Claus.
Tickets will be $5 per person. Hot Chocolate, Apple Cider and cookies will be available.