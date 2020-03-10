The third MESA (Math, Electronics, and Science Achievement) Program at Harmony Magnet Academy on Saturday, had more than 200 students from local middle schools participating in projects using math, electronics and science during a half day full of fun and interesting activities at the school taught by teachers who volunteered their time.
Vincent Alcantar, who teaches math at HMA, said there were eight different project sessions during the morning students could work on. For instance, students could build propellor boats, rockets, gliders, make shoes out of cardboard, build a breakout box, build circuit boards, create bridges using wooden sticks, and participate in Arduino programming.
Alcantar said the kids were having a blast, and you could tell watching the students testing the efficiency of the water bottle rockets they built. Colton Johnson, a teacher from Sequoia Middle School , taught the students to make water rockets, and said many of the rockets made it onto the school roof, and others into the parking lot.
Students building the propellor boats used small plastic tubs, and attached a wooden structure that held a red plastic propellor. They used a small improvised pool outside to test if the boats would stay afloat, said volunteer Gabriel Ramos. He said all the students in class with him were from Carl Smith Middle School in Terra Bella.
“This was a good event for middle school students to learn about engineering, mathematics, and science,” said HMA volunteer Adam Seballo, with his friend Salvador Saldana, who said it was good to see the younger students learning, and fun to see them get passionate about building and engineering projects. HMA volunteer Joshua Meza said helping the younger students learn to build and problem solve was a great experience.
Cesar Gomez, a Carl Smith Middle School student, said, “This was fun and I enjoyed it. I learned that when you put pressure on a water bottle it’s like a rocket.”
Jazmyn Rodriguez from Pioneer Middle School said, “The bridge making was fun, creative, and very challenging. It was great seeing other people’s creations.”
“When we made the bottle rockets, we got to use different materials like clay, tape, and cardboard. It was challenging, and interesting to see which rockets went higher,” said Ricardo Moreno from Pioneer.
Damian Montalvo from Pioneer said students had to be smart, and know what they were doing to compete in the competition, and it depended on how much effort they put into each project. He said, “And hopefully you’ll get an award, but you can’t do it without working.”
HMA students Taylor Simonich and Ream Abdulla both helped give out the awards right after the students had lunch provided by HMA staff, and other sponsors.
HMA Principal Jeff Brown said, “Thank you to Edwards Air Force Base for sponsoring the MESA program, and PUSD for their support and providing the middle school students the opportunity to participate in the MESA program.
“Many thanks also to the MESA instructors and all the students who participated today.”