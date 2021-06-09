Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday 99 percent of school districts in the state plan to fully reopen for in-person instruction this fall to begin the 2021-22 school year.
On Monday the state launched a new series of interactive data visualizations at its Safe Schools for All Hub which tracks the progress of school reopening efforts along with their plans for summer instruction. Data submitted includes:
Eighty-nine percent of school districts submitting data stated they will offer summer instruction, including accelerated learning programs such as extensive tutoring learning acceleration and will offer mental health services during the summer as well.
Ninety-nine percent of public school districts submitting data stated they plan to fully reopen for in-person instruction for the school year beginning this fall.
“A restorative summer filled with reconnection, enrichment and joy, followed by a return to full in-person instruction, is what’s best for our students,” Newsom said. “We still have a long way to go in our recovery but providing our students with more support and opportunities is exactly how we bring California roaring back.”
The California Department of Public Health is also launching a new campaign throughout the summer to assure parents and students returning to school full-time ithis fall is safe. The campaign will reach out to parents in areas hardest hit by the pandemic. The campaign will reach out to Latino, African American, Asian American and Pacific Islander parents of school-aged children. There has been $25 million set aside from AB 86 to support the safe opening of schools during the 2021-2022 school year.
There will be $1 million allocated for reaching out to parents, $10 million allocated to local public health departments, $10 million to county offices of education and $4 will be allocated to technology.
Summer programs will be supported by $4.6 billion made available in early March by Newsom and the State Legislature. Public schools developed plans on how to use those funds which were required to be adopted by June 1.
Newsom stated his administration has encouraged schools to focus on the social-emotional well-being of students. School districts are also being encouraged to work with their communities to help give fatigued school staff a chance to recuperate during the summer for the school year. A Summer Technical Assistance Hub has been provided by the state to help in this effort and is designed to provide direct support to school leaders who need assistance in the effort.
Newsom has provided his California Comeback Plan which proposes to permanently expand summer and after-school programs with an emphasis on serving the most vulnerable students. There has been $1 billion proposed for this effort in 2021-2022 and that would grow to $5 billion by 2025. Newsom's California Comeback Plan also calls for schools to return to full-time in-person instruction during the 2021-2022 school year.
The state has also included new data on what schools are planning to do this summer and a map in which those interested can look up their districts to see what they have planned for this summer. Also provided is information on what supportive services districts are offering such as learning acceleration and targeted intervention.
Additionally, a District School Instructional Mode provides data and visualizations that consistently updates stats regarding the percentage of public school districts offering some form of in-person instruction, school reopening progress to date and the percentage of districts that plan to offer full in-person instruction for Fall 2021.
Information is available at https://schools.covid19.ca.gov/