The total amount of time two teenage boys will spend in juvenile detention for the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones will be 90 days.
So by this time during the holidays there will be no more juvenile detention time served for the fire.
At a hearing on Monday, Judge Hugo Loza, who has come under fire for his rulings throughout the case, ordered the early release of the one teen he convicted of arson for setting the library fire. Loza originally sentenced the teen to six months in September but at the hearing on Monday, he ordered the teen to be released on or before December 19.
Two teens were charged with murder and arson in the case. But Loza dismissed the murder charge against both teens and dismissed all of the charges against one of the teens.
“Yeah, it was our buddy, Hugo Loza, with his ultimate wisdom,” said John Jones, Patrick's father, sardonically about Loza's latest ruling. “He decided apparently that 90 days would be good enough.”
Jones said the Tulare County Probation Department recommended a three-year sentence for the 15-year-old boy, who was 13 at the time of the fire.
“The truth is we can't do anything on the criminal end,” said Jones as opposed to what has been done for the two teens. “There's a bit of an outrage.”
Jones also continued to state his belief Loza didn't take enough time in making his decisions. His original ruling in which he dismissed all of the charges except the charge of arson against one of the teens came after a trial that lasted just four days.
“We feel like it was kind of a rush to get it out of the way,” Jones said. “This is a serious, serious criminal matter. Without those kids igniting the fire — everybody lives happily ever after.
Jones said his Christmas wish list includes reforms in sentencing guidelines in cases such as this one. He described the case as “a perfect case of felony murder. That's what it is.
“We're disappointed as you can imagine. But it's what we have to live with.”
It's also not lost on Jones the teen will be home just in time for Christmas while his family and the Figueroa family will spend another holiday season without Ray and Patrick. “He's coming home,” said Jones about the teen. “Patrick and Ray, they're never coming home.”
But he said when it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas with his and the Figueroa families, “we set a spot for them at the table,” referring to Patrick and Ray. “It's difficult,” he said. “This is not right.”
Ramon Figueroa, Ray's father, told KSEE Channel 24: “Words can’t really express it, uh, it’s a frustration to disappointment to actually having no faith in the justice system anymore. Basically, the court says we have to suck it up because the defendants or the criminals, they’re entitled to more rights than the victims or their families.”
Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward released the following statement after Loza's ruling on Monday.
“We are disappointed in the judge’s order to release the minor no later than December 19. Our thoughts continue to remain firmly with the families of the victims whose holiday season will be marked with empty chairs at the table. We will never forget their sacrifice and bravery.”