As of Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it has had two deaths due to COVID-19.
Sierra View reported nine people at the hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the nine who have tested positive, there have been three inpatient cases and two have died.
Tulare County Health and Human Services has reported there are 11 positive cases in Porterville.
Sierra View reported the first person in Tulare County to test positive for the coronavirus on March 11 has fully recovered.
Sierra View has reported 125 people at the hospital have been tested for the coronavirus and 116 have tested negative.
The hospital also stated there have been 878 tested for the coronavirus in Tulare County. There are 187 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and 10 people in the county have died due to the coronavirus.
Sierra View posted on its website: “Our plan is to continue to communicate with our community as frequently as possible to address concerns as they arise during this difficult and ever changing time.”
The hospital stated it will continue to communicate through Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin. Sierra View also stated signage will be posted at all of its facilities with warnings, alerts and additional information.
The hospital stated it established a task force to deal with COVID-19 in February and the task force has met regularly to continue to update plans on dealing with the coronavirus.
“Our focus continues to be patient safety, employee safety with the use of personal protective equipment, and resource allocation,” Sierra View stated.
Sierra View also stated it activated its Incident Command Center once the first positive case of COVID-19 was determined on March 11. It stated the center is in constant operation and continuously staffed by Senior Administration, Clinical Expert Leadership Medical Staff, including Chief of Medical Staff and Support Staff “to ensure that our organization can immediately respond to any situations which may arise.”
The hospital also stated, “We are in frequent communication with the State CDPH Command Center, with the Tulare County Public Health Branch, local hospitals, the regional CDPH Office, and other local healthcare providers and organizations to coordinate our responses to the evolving community needs.”
Sierra View stated it has increased security measures including performing screening on all visitors, patients, employees and vendors who have entered all Sierra View facilities. The hospital stated anybody who enters any area of any of the facilities must first receive clearance. Mandatory employee screening is also in place.
“Senior Leadership is in communication with the public with the help of our social media accounts as well as through constant communication with the media,” the hospital stated.
Sierra View stated it has obtained additional personal protective equipment from the Tulare County Public Health Branch to protect its health care professionals while they care for patients.
The hospital is continuing to take donates of homemade facemasks. To watch a tutorial, view Sierra-View.com/facecoverings. For more information call Sierra View Volunteer Coordinator Robin Cunha, 559-788-6076.
Updates from the hospital are available at https://www.sierra-view.com/covid-19-resources/