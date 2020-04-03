Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there are now 81 positive cases of coronavirus in the county as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Tulare County also reported its third death as a result of COVID-19. No information was provided on the third person who died due to the coronavirus.
It was also reported there are six positive cases in Porterville and four positive cases in Lindsay. The breakdown of the rest of cases reported were 38 were in Visalia, 23 were in Tulare, one was in Pixley and nine were in Dinuba, the Kingsburg area and Woodlake.
The number of positive cases in Tulare County has increased by seven since Thursday. Seventeen of the cases have been reported as travelers, 45 are person-person contact and 19 are still under investigation.
Two are ages 0-17, 14 are ages 18-25, 22 are ages 26-40, 19 are ages 41-64 and 24 are ages 65 and older.
The count also reported four people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. There are 176 people in the county are are self-quarantined and being monitored by public health officials.
Tulare County Public Health Branch and Tulare County TCiCT have released a map so community members can gain a more accurate view into the Tulare County areas that are affected by COVID-19. This tool should be used to enhance knowledge and awareness without leading community members to believe other areas are more safe or don't need to practice the same social distancing and hand/surface hygiene as other, more affected, areas.
Tulare County Public Health strongly maintains the best way to avoid COVID-19 is to stay home, practice social and physical distancing, and maintain good hand and surface hygiene. Information is to be updated as it becomes available.
Updates continue to be available at www.tchhsa.org.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov, https://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/, and https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx