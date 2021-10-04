Three local senior high school girls will vie for the title of Veterans Homecoming Queen, Miss Porterville, at the 75th annual Veterans Homecoming Queen Pageant.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 23 at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium.
Kyleen Mitchell, Azalea Rose Gutierrez and Lily Cisneros will vie for the title of Miss Porterville. Mitchell is a senior at Monache and her parents are Christina Floyd and Timothy Floyd.
Gutierrez is a senior at Monache and her parents are Brian Anthony Gutierrez and Rosemary Rodriguez. Cisneros is a senior at Monache and her parents are Bulmaro and Araceli Cisneros. Admission to the pageant is free.
In addition the second annual American Legon Post 20 Veterans Homecoming Queen Sock Hop will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 8 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. Admission is a $5 donation.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes. There will also be games and refreshments.