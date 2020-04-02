Tulare County Health and Human Services reported at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the county had jumped to 74.
That's an increase of 15 over 59 positive cases that were reported in the county on Wednesday. On Thursday, 17 cases were reported as travelers, 39 were reported as person-to-person contact and 18 were still under investigation.
Two were ages 0-17, 14 were ages 18-25, 20 were ages 26-40, 15 were ages 41-64 and 23 were ages 65 and older.
There have been two deaths due to coronavirus reported in the county. The county reported four people have recovered from having the coronavirus.
There are now 178 people under self-quarartine in the county who are being monitored by public health officials.