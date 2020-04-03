Tulare County Health and Human Services reported at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the county had jumped to 74.
That’s an increase of 15 over 59 positive cases that were reported in the county on Wednesday. On Thursday, 17 cases were reported as travelers, 39 were reported as person-to-person contact and 18 were still under investigation.
Two were ages 0-17, 14 were ages 18-25, 20 were ages 26-40, 15 were ages 41-64 and 23 were ages 65 and older.
There have been two deaths due to coronavirus reported in the county. The county reported four people have recovered from having the coronavirus.
There are now 178 people under self-quarartine in the county who are being monitored by public health officials.
FARMWORKERS HOTLINE
There is now a Farmworker Hotline, 661-446-4077, for those concerned about the coronavirus. Farmworkers who call the hotline can find out about resources and services available to them. The hours the hotline is available is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
PC COVID-19 RELIEF
The Porterville College Foundation has set up a COVID-19 relief fund for students who have urgent financial needs beyond their control. The Student Emergency Assistance Fund helps students with various kinds of bills, such as medical bills or if they can’t pay the rent because they lost their job.
Those who want to become a fundraiser or make a donation can visit portervillecollegefoundation/covid-19-relief.html
Checks can also be mailed to PC Foundation, 100 E. College Avenue, Porterville 93257. Checks can also be turned into the foundation office located in the Academic Center, room 102.
FIRST BAPTIST CHILD CARE
First Baptist Preschool at 81 N. G Street is providing child care for essential workers who are struggling to find chld care.
The child care is for ages 2-6 and will be on a temporary basis. No registration fees will be charged and tuition fees will be based on needed care. For more information, call 784-6688.
AGRI-BUSINESS LUNCHES CANCELED
The Porterville Men’s Agri-Business Luncheons for April and May have been canceled. The luncheon scheduled for June is still planned to be held.
SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCES AVAILABLE
The following resources are available for small business: covid19bizassist.com and sba.gov are two websites that provide information on loans and financial assistance.
The Small Business Development Center at ValleyCommunitySBDC.com also has information or those can call (559) 324-6403.
The City of Porterville Ecomomic Development Office also has information CDBG small business loans. To apply, visit ChoosePorterville.com and select RESOURCES, call 782-7460 or email ccdev@ci.porterville.com
HISTORICAL MUSEUM REMAINS CLOSED
The Porterville Historical Museum announced it will remain closed at least until after April. The exhibit on the Porterville Public Library will open at that time.
TULARE COUNTY FOOD LINK SCHEDULE
The following are Food Link Tulare County food distribution sites in the Orange Belt area for April: