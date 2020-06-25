The Department of Interior has requested $71 million be spent on improvements for the Friant-Kern Canal for the 2021 fiscal year.
The funding for the Friant-Kern Canal accounts for most of the $108.7 of funding for water storage projects in California the Department of Interior is requesting. Congress will now consider approving the funding in the 2021 fiscal year Energy and Water Appropriations Bill.
Deparment of Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Timothy Petty made the request in a letter released on Monday.
The $71 million would be used to address the issue of the declining level of water in the canal, which is adversely affecting groundwater levels. In his letter, Petty said 3,000 acre-feet/day would be restored, which would allow for a signficant increase in storage capacity in Millerton Reservoir during key times.
The letter also states restoring Friant/Kern Canal capacity would increase annual average surface water deliver by 8,000 acre feet.
On Tuesday California Republican Congressmen Kevin McCarthy, Ken Calvert, Paul Cook, Mike Garcia, Doug LaMalfa, Tom McClintock and Devin Nunes issued a statement in support of Petty’s request.
“Water is the lifeblood that supports California’s families, small businesses, and agricultural producers,” the Congressmen said in the statement. “However, California’s last major reservoir was built over 40 years ago despite the state’s population doubling since then. This is simply not sustainable, and it’s clearer now more than ever that additional surface water storage in the state is necessary to maintaining our way of life.
“We want to commend Interior Secretary Bernhardt, and Reclamation Commissioner Burman for continuing to prioritize building new and expanding existing surface water storage facilities in California to help our state become drought resilient. “
One of the obstacles to the entire $108.7 million in funding is funding for one of the five projects, the Shasta Reservoir project, which has again been included in Petty’s request.
Congress funded most of the water storage projects in fiscal year 2020, but Congressional Democrats blocked funding for the Shasta project.
“Now, Congress must work expeditiously to incorporate these funding requests, including money for the Shasta Reservoir project, in the Fiscal Year 2021 Energy and Water appropriations bill,” the Republican Congresmen stated in their letter. “We call on California House Democrats to put politics aside and ensure that the very people they were elected to represent have access to water.”