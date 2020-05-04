Tulare County Health and Human Services reported the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county increased by 63 from Friday to Sunday.
There are now 743 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County. Tulare County Health and Human Services reported no deaths on Saturday or Sunday due to the coronavirus, leaving the total of deaths in the county at 40.
The department reported there are 34 cases in Porterville, 130 cases in the Lindsay-Exeter area and two cases in Springville. There are 332 cases in Visalia, 78 cases in Tulare, 98 cases in the Dinuba-Kingsburg-Woodlake area and six cases in Southwestern Tulare County.
The department reported 27 cases as travelers, 408 cases were due to person-to-person contact and 308 cases are still under investigation.
Thirty-seven cases are ages 0-17, 77 cases are ages 18-25, 155 cases are ages 26-40, 243 cases are ages 41-64 and 231 cases are ages 65 and older.
The department reported 144 people in Tulare County who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. There are 743 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
The California Department of Public Health announced, on Sunday, the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 53,616 confirmed cases and 2,215 deaths.
As of May 2, 715,751 tests have been conducted in California and reported to the California Department of Public Health. This represents an increase of 30,703 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period. These numbers include data from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 25 state and county health labs currently testing. The Department is now reporting all tests reported in California, rather than the total number of individuals tested.
On Friday Sierra View reported it had 24 positive cases of COVID-19 and eight inpatients due to the coronavirus. The hospital also reported it has had 226 tests conducted with 197 coming back negative. There have been 2,526 tests conducted in Tulare County.