6 MONTHS! Teen sentenced to 6 months in library fire trial
BY ESTHER AVILA
For The Recorder
VISALIA - One teen accused in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones was sentenced up to six months on Wednesday.
Judge Hugo Loza sentenced the teen to up to six months during a dispositional hearing at the William J. Silveira Juvenile Justice Center north of Visalia.
Two teens accused of starting the fire were originally charged with murder and arson. The murder charges were dismissed against both teens by Loza during the trial last month. Loza also dismissed the arson charge against one of the teens, thus dismissing all the charges against the teen.
The arson charge remained against the other teen. Tulare County Supervising Deputy District Attorney John Sliney, who prosecuted the case, had stated Loza could have sentenced the teen for up to 17 years, eight months on the arson charge.
Under California law the teen could have only remained in prison until the age of 25. But Loza decided to sentence the teen to just up to six months.
Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, who was at the proceedings on Wednesday, was visibly upset with Loza's ruling. Ward stated afterward, his office has already petitioned for Loza to never rule over a murder case again, which his office has the right to do.
In handing down his sentence, Loza stated the teen would be given services and counseling. He also provided a long list of conditions the teen must fulfill as part of the sentence.