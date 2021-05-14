The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider $6.6 million for road projects in Southeastern Tulare County during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The board will consider approving a total of more than $31.7 million in road projects in Tulare County at its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. A total of 47 projects in the county would be funded by various local, state and federal funding sources.
A major project to be done in preparation of the fall, 2022 opening of the relocated Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is the “Casino Relocation” Road project at a cost of $1.6 million.
Improvements to Teapot Dome Avenue between West Street and Newcomb Street will be done as part of the Casino Relocation Road project.
But work on all of Teapot Dome Avenue will also be done. Another $962,500 has been set aside for work to also be done on Teapot Dome Avenue from Highway 65 to Plano.
Various projects are set to be done along Teapot Dome Avenue as work between Road 216 and West Street would also be done at a cost of $375,000 and improvements to West Street just north of Teapot Dome Avenue would be done at a cost of $170,000 as well.
In addition, improvements to the intersection of Scranton and West Street at a cost of $135,000 would be done.
But the costliest project in the area to be done will be a $2.2 million road rehab project on Rockford Road, Road 208, between Avenue 96 in the Terra Bella area and Teapot Dome.
As far as the Casino Relocation Road project is concerned, the county has set aside $950,000 for the project. The county stated the rest of the $650,000 will be paid for by the Tule River Tribe.
The county staff report states $13.4 million from the state gas tax and vehicle registration fees has been set aside to help fund the county projects. Another $13 million to fund the projects will come from a ½ cent sales increase as a result of Measure R.
Other local projects include repairing the bridge on Mountain Road 109 over White River at a cost of $705,000.
There would be $500,000 allocated to improving the intersection at Road 264 and Avenue 120 that's needed as the result of additional truck traffic due to a 20-acre expansion of the Deer Creek Mine.
Another $260,000 would go to improvements of Road 264 in Terra Bella between Avenue 96 and Avenue 104. Repairs to Bear Creek/Balch Park Road would be done at a cost of $250,000. And blade patching would be done on various roads in Poplar at a cost of $100,000.
Several projects are also set for the Lindsay-Strathmore area, including improving road 228 between Avenue 200 and 212 in Strathmore at a cost of $390,000. Work on a flashing beacon would be done in Plainview at a cost of $15,000. Work would also be done at the stoplight at Avenue 196 and Orange Belt Road in Strathmore at a cost of $25,000.
