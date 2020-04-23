Shortly after noon on Thursday, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were 453 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
That continues a trend of an increase of about 10 to 15 cases a day over the last week. The number of cases reported in the county increased by 12 from Wednesday to Thursday as there were 441 cases reported on Wednesday.
That means the curve continues to stay flat as the number of increasing cases is expected to stay low over a longer period of time.
This continues to be shown by the how significantly the doubling time — the amount of days it takes for cases to double — has increased.
The doubling time in Tulare County as of Wednesday when there were 441 cases is up to 54.3 days. Tulare County has about 95 cases per 100,000. As of Wednesday in Kern County where there were 671 cases, the doubling time was 70 days.
Fresno County still remains behind Tulare and Kern Counties but its doubling time has also increased to 15.3 days as of Wednesday. As of Wednesday Fresno County had 384 cases.
As a whole, California was also behind Tulare and Kern Counties and wasn't complete out of the woods, yet. California's doubling time as of Wednesday was 16.4 days.
As of Wednesday there were 37,540 cases and 1,425 deaths in California. The state also has 95 cases per 100,000.
The fastest doubling rate in the state was in Imperial County at eight days.
There were no new deaths reported in Tulare County on Thursday. There have been 25 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.
The department reported there were 25 cases in Porterville, 66 cases in the Lindsay-Exeter area and two cases in Springville. There were 257 cases in Visalia, 53 cases in Tulare, 46 cases in the Dinuba-Kingsburg-Woodlake area and four cases in Pixley.
The department reported 69 people in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered. There were 513 people in the county under self-quarantine who were being monitored by public health officials.
Six percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are listed as travelers, 70 percent are person-to-person contact and 24 percent are still under investigation.
Twenty-two are ages 0-17, 43 are ages 18-25, 100 are ages 26-40, 127 are ages 41-64 and 161 are 65 and older.
As of Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it 21 patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Sierra View reported it has six coronavirus inpatient cases and it has had two deaths due to COVID-19.
The hospital stated it has had 200 tests conducted with 169 testing negative. Sierra View reported there have been 2019 tests conducted in Tulare County.
New County Website
Tulare County Health and Human Services has a new coronavirus website. The website provides updated statistics concerning COVID-19. It also provides information on housing, assistance for the homeless and rental assistance, business resources, resources for workers and employers, information on how various health professionals can volunteer, COVID-19 recovery programs and services and county operations that are still being offered during the coronavirus pandemic.
The website is: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/#covidcontent
Porterville Airport receives grant
The Porterville Municipal Airport is receiving a $30,000 grant to help maintain its operation during the coronavirus pandemic.
The FAA is providing $10 billion in grants to airports across the country to help them maintain their operations. The funding comes for the CARES Act. Airports are using the funding for such operations as general maintenance and meeting payroll.