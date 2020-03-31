The Tulare County Health and Human Services Department reported two more positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 45 in the county.
Sixteen have been reported as travelers, 19 have been reported as person-to-person contact and 10 are still under investigation.
Two are ages 0-17, seven are ages 18-25, 15 are ages 26-40, six are ages 41-64 and 15 are ages 65 and older.
There are now three people in the county who were diagnosed with COVID-19 who have now recovered. That includes the first case reported at Sierra View Medical Center which the hospital stated that person has fully recovered.
There has been one death due to the coronavirus reported in Tulare County.
There have been two coronavirus cases reported so far at Sierra View Medical Center. The second case was the first inpatient case reported on Thursday. There have been no updates on that patient since then when the person was reported to be in critical condition.
The number of people under self-quarantine in the county has jumped from 113 on Monday to 142 on Tuesday. They are being monitored by county public health officials.