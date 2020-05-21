Tulare County Health and Human Services reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total of coronavirus cases in the county to 1,603.
The department also reported one more death, bringing the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 74.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center also reported another death, bringing the total of deaths Sierra View has had due to COVID-19 to 11.
The department reported there has been 139 COVID-19 cases in Porterville and its official tally for Lindsay is 111. The number of cases in foothill/mountain communities has decreased to three, the department reported.
There are 19 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, 183 cases in Tulare, 329 cases in Dinuba, 11 cases in Strathmore, 66 cases in Farmersville, 22 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 19 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Traver, 13 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove. Cases in Visalia are in the 600 range.
The department reported 28 cases as travelers, 780 cases were due to person-to-person contact and 795 cases are still under investigation.
There are 117 cases who are ages 0-17, 197 are ages 18-25, 360 are ages 26-40, 549 are ages 41-64 and 380 are ages 65 and older.
The department reported there are 542 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered. There are 1,026 people in the county who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
Sierra View also reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday it has 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11 coronavirus in-house patients. As of Tuesday, Sierra View reported it has had 657 tests conducted while there have been 3,523 tests conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.
NURSING HOMES
The California Department of Public Health has revised the way in which it reports COVID-19 cases at nursing homes.
As of Tuesday it was reported Porterville's Sierra Valley Rehab had 53 residents that had tested positive for COVID-19. As far as confirmed deaths, the department reported confirmed deaths have been reported at Sierra Valley and Lindsay Gardens. The department stated specific numbers on confirmed deaths aren't reported in some cases in accordance with de-identification guidelines.
The department did report there have been 28 confirmed deaths at Visalia's Redwood Springs.
The department also stated there have been a confirmed death reported at Visalia's Linwood Meadows and Dinuba Healthcare. The department reported Dinuba Healthcare has had 59 residents test positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
The department reported COVID-19 fatalities include deaths that were reported by facilities to the best of their knowledge. Included are deaths that happened at nursing homes or deaths that happened at other locations such as a hospital or at home if the death happened with 14 days of when the patient left the nursing home. Some deaths may include residents who had COVID-19, but died of something else., the department reported.
The department also reported as of Tuesday there were still no COVID-19 cases at Porterville's Sequoia Transitional Care, Porterville's Gateway Post Acute and Porterville Convalescent Home.
The status of COVID-19 cases in the state's nursing homes can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/SNFsCOVID_19.aspx