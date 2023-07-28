A county agency's application for a $4 million grant to reduce the threat of wildfire in what's considered to be one of Tulare County's most critical locations as far as the issue is concerned has been approved.
The application for the $4 million grant has been approved for the Tulare County Resource Conservation District, the agency tasked with essentially conserving the county's water, soil and air. The grant will be used to reduce the threat of wildfire in the Blue Ridge area above Springville.
The grant will fund the project that will also help protect Balch Park, Mountain Home State Forest SCICON and the vital Blue Ridge communication tower.
The Tulare County Resource Conservation District actually had its applications approved for more than $4.3 million in grants as its application for a grant of more than $350,000 for a CAL FIRE educational exhibit on wildfires at the Tulare County Fair was also approved.
The state announced the district's grants application was approved as part of $113 million in new funding from CAL FIRE's Wildfire Prevention Grants Program designed to help areas prepare, prevent, slow the spread and fight wildfires.
The $113 million in finding is going to 96 wildfire prevention projects across the state. More than 8 of the 10 grants announced were directed at vulnerable and underserved communities.
The $113 million investment comes after funding from the program for 144 ongoing projects was provided last year. The projects involve hazardous fuels reduction and wildfire prevention planning and education and are part of the $52 billion California Climate Commitment budget.
Bob Puls, a project manager with the Tulare County Resource Conservation District, said the process I which the district and the state work out the details of the grant will take “months and months” and then the district will then receive the greenlight to move ahead with the project. The timeline for the project is three years with the project set to be completed in 2026.
The grants are set to be used for such purposes as providing more defensible space around homes, reducing overgrown vegetation and improving evacuation routes.
Other uses will include creating fuel breaks in strategic locations as identified by CAL FIRE and that's a major part of what will be done in the Blue Ridge area.
Other uses include: Wildfire protection plans, removal of ladder fuels to reduce the risk of crown fires, creation of community wildfire prevention programs such as community chipping days, roadside chipping and green waste programs, selective tree thinning, purchase of supplies and equipment and seasonal and temporary grazing.
The Wildfire Prevention Grants Program is funded through the California Climate Investments cap-and-trade tax program.
Blue Ridge is located along the western edge of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument. It forms a watership boundary between the Kaweah and Tule Rivers. Near the top of Blue Ridge is the small Blue Ridge Wildlife Refuge established to protect critical habitat and the California Condor.
The state refers to the local project as the Balch/Blue Ridge project, saying the project will “treat fire fuels reducing risk in a critical portion of Tulare County.”
The project is large, consisting of 3,500 acres north and northeast of Springville and southeast of Three Rivers. The project will also create three evacuation routes, the state said.
There are more than 500 structures located or adjacent to the project “including an extremely critical regional communication site atop Blue Ridge.” Puls also spoke about the importance of the communication site, calling it “almost indispensable” for public safety.
“In addition to homes, cabins and ranches, the project better protects Tulare County's School of Science and Conservation (SCICON) and the county's Balch Park campground and recreational facility,” the state said.
Puls said a major part of the project will be clearing brush and creating a fuel break from Blue Ridge to Balch Park and Mountain Home State Forest. He said that would help slow the spread of a wildfire and reduce its intensity.
Puls said the district worked closely with CAL FIRE in developing the project. “They have quite a lot to say where to do it,” he said.
He added the project is part of an overall plan for protection in the county. “We have a landscape plan to protect the mountains and foothill communities of Tulare County,” Puls said.
“These kinds of projects save lives and livelihoods, and we’re scaling it up,” said Governor Gavin Newsom about the program. “It was work like this that helped communities like South Lake Tahoe and Pollock Pines avert unknowable destruction. Our goal is to stop devastation before it happens — to keep Californians safe, and preserve our communities and shared history.”
That point was also driven home locally as Puls said the importance of the local project was demonstrated by the Castle Fire which destroyed much of Balch Park and Mountain Home State Forest. Officials have stated if active management measures weren't taken like what's being done in this program, Balch Park and Mountain Home State Forest would have likely been lost forever.
As far as what the state terms as the Tulare County Fair Demonstration Project it referred to CAL FIRE's educational/interactive display at the fair, stating the display has become outdated. The state said the goal of the project is to make the display more relevant, more attractive and visitor friendly. The display provides a message on fire safety and defensible space.
Among the responsibilities of the Tulare County Resource Conservation District are watershed planning and management, water conservation, improving water quality, agricultural land conservation, improving wildlife habitat, wetland conservation, recreational land restoration, irrigation management, conservation education, forest stewardship, fuels management and soil management.
“We're magicians,” said Puls about what the district is able to accomplish. “We pull rabbits out of the hat.”
For more information about CAL FIRE’s Wildfire Prevention Grants, visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/what-we-do/grants/wildfire-prevention-grants