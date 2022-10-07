A cherished Porterville tradition returns back to its normal time in the fall after being disrupted by the COVID pandemic and wildfires.
The 65th annual 4-H Chuckwagon Breakfast will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Porterville Fairgrounds. Tickets are $6 and $5 for ages 5 and under.
The event is sponsored by Town & Country Market. The breakfast includes sausage, eggs, pancakes, prunes, coffee, milk, chocolate milk and orange juice.
Tickets are available from 4-H clubs and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the fairgrounds.