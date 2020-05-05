Four accused of being involved in vehicle thefts arrested
One arrested had been released from jail
Porterville Police arrested four people accused of being involved in two vehicle thefts both in the same area on Sunday.
One of those arrested had been released from jail.
Alberto Valdez, 18, Andres Garcia, 35, Francisco Leos, 34, and Alyssa Penic, 23, all of Porterville, were arrested.
Late Sunday after 11:30 p.m., Porterville Police Officers were alerted via a stolen vehicle recovery system of a 1993 Jeep Cherokee reported stolen earlier in the day in the area of Morton Avenue and Hawaii Street. Moments later officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on Morton Avenue from Villa Street.
As Officers attempted to catch up to the stolen vehicle and conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle turned into the parking lot of Motel 6 where the three occupants fled on foot. The driver, later identified as Valdez, was apprehended immediately. One of the passengers, later identified as Garcia, was apprehended a short distance from the scene after a brief foot pursuit. Garcia was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. A third occupant was able to evade capture.
Valdez was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility on charges of Grand Theft during a State of Emergency and Auto Theft where he's being held in lieu of $85,000 bail.
It should be noted Valdez was previously arrested by Porterville Police within the last week in possession of another stolen vehicle but he had since been released.
Garcia was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility on charges of grand theft during a State of Emergency, auto theft, resisting or delaying a Peace Officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Garcia is being held in lieu of $130,000 bail.
Earlier shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Porterville Police Communications received a phone call from a subject stating he was following his Honda Accord which was reported stolen the day prior. While Porterville Police Officers responded to the area the victim advised the stolen vehicle had pulled into the Motel 6 parking lot, located at 935 West Morton Avenue.
Porterville Police Officers arrived shortly thereafter and were able to detain the two occupants without incident. The driver was identified as Leos and the passenger was identified as Penic.
Further investigation revealed the suspects had spray painted the Honda a different color to avoid detection. Additionally, Leos was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and also had a warrant for his arrest. Also, Penic was found to be in possession of paraphernalia.
Leos was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility on charges of Grand Theft during a State of Emergency, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and an active arrest warrant where he's being held in lieu of $240,000 bail.
Penic was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility on charges of grand theft during a State of Emergency, auto theft and possession of paraphernalia where she's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.