On October 8, 2021, an inmate at the the Bob Wiley Detention Facility reported feeling sick after returning from an appearance at Visalia Superior Court. This individual had been fully vaccinated and was wearing appropriate PPE while in the facility and at Court.
This inmate was tested for COVID-19 and the test results were positive.
The Sheriff’s Office immediately implemented protocols, which included, but were not limited to, contact tracing, testing, quarantine/isolation and sanitization. Further testing resulted in 31 inmates testing positive for COVID-19. Two of these inmates are showing symptoms and receiving appropriate medical care. The remaining inmates had no symptoms and would not have known they were positive without the in-custody protocols and testing procedures already in place. All affected inmates, as per protocol, have been placed in isolation.
The COVID-19 virus is an ongoing pandemic that is not resolved with a sprint to the finish line. It is going to be a marathon with an undetermined end point.
Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has had and continues to have a very robust plan and procedures in place at Tulare County Detention Facilities. The Sheriff and his command staff continue to work diligently to minimize the threat of COVID-19 in the jails.