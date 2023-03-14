Lying is a big deal to me. It seems to me once you know someone has lied to you, you really can’t trust them. Especially a President.
Dwight Eisenhower was our hero in the 1950s. He led us to victory over Germany and Japan, and there was hardly anyone who didn’t like Ike. (“I Like Ike” was the slogan of his presidential campaigns). But when he told Nikita Khrushchev, leader of the Soviet Union, we didn’t have spy planes flying over Russia, Khrushchev said “Well, we have your pilot, Francis Gary Powers, in the Lubyanka Prison.” So there was that. But lying to protect national security is different, and no one held that against Ike.
Barack Obama told one hundred lies during eight years in office. Or rather, he said 100 things that weren’t true. Many believe if you don’t know what you said isn't true, you didn’t actually lie. But we know about his 100 false statements because there are four reporters at the Washington Post whose job it is to fact-check every statement our principal political figures make, and that’s who found them. We also know about them because all 100 times, President Obama apologized (usually the next day) for the misstatements, admitting he should have fact-check it himself. Even so, one hundred mistakes in eight years isn't a bad record.
And then there’s Donald Trump. According to the same four fact-checkers at the Washington Post, Trump made 30,573 statements that weren’t true. I’m pretty sure he didn’t know that some and perhaps most of them were false; he was a pretty ignorant guy. But many of his statements contradicted his own utterances of a week, or a day, or sometimes minutes before. Those are lies by any measure. And fact-checking actually works. The Big Lie, that he won the 2020 election, is the most famous one. Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, admitted as much in testimony during an ongoing lawsuit filed by the makers of the Dominion voting machines used during the election. Murdoch’s decision not to stop the lies that were being told by his on-air “reporters” was “not so much red or blue as green.”
If you don’t agree with Fox viewers, they’ll drop you like a hot rock. People who watch Fox News don’t want to know facts; they want to be told they’re right. I occasionally deal with people who tell me “they don’t want to hear it” when I offer to tell them what I’ve found out in my fact-checking. One literally covered her ears and then turned and ran.
I’ve said more than once the difference between ignorant and stupid is while ignorant people don’t know they’re being lied to, stupid people have been told they’re being lied to, but continue to believe the lies. But there’s another reason, and it’s a little nuanced, so pay attention.
People like to have the approval of their peer group. If they say something their friends and co-workers don’t agree with, they will be ostracized. So they refuse to even listen to anyone who disagrees with them. My dentist once told me Republicans should refuse to compromise, because Newt Gingrich had recently stated as much. Politics is the art of compromise, so that ended politics as we knew it. But it’s what his buddies at the lodge wanted to hear. And we assume a dentist is an educated person. Still, a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest. Paul Simon said that.
This tendency is sometimes referred to as “identity politics.” If the group you identify with shares a certain set of beliefs, you don’t want them to think you’re on the other side of certain issues. But you can’t intellectually support all of the group’s beliefs. So you refuse to consider them. That’s what has happened to our country, and threatens to destroy us.
My best friend in Springville stopped talking to me after I told her I hated Trump for what he had done to her. It still hurts, but I don’t feel like the Lone Ranger. It happened to lots of us. I’m pretty sure many of the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump also dropped any friends who didn’t like what Trump was up to. Now they will know what I was talking about when I said Fox News lied. I wonder if my friend will believe it now, now that Rupert Murdoch has admitted it. I wonder if she’ll call me…
A number of beliefs that support this kind of group identification are presented as fact — for example, the notion “all politicians lie equally.” Obama said 100 things that weren’t true in eight years; Trump said 30,573 in half that time. On a per-day basis, that means Trump lied 600 times as much as Obama. Similarly, if you go to Politifact.com or other fact-checking sources, Republican lies outnumber Democratic lies in every case. So they don’t lie equally. And if you look only at statements made that their sources HAD to know were not true, the preponderance of Republican lies is overwhelming.
Another of their shared beliefs is we have a national debt because we spend too much on lazy poor people; that getting rid of the regulations that protect us is always a good thing; that government employees are part of a massive radical leftist plot to turn our children into gay socialists. Each of these nonsensical paradigms legitimizes ridiculous ideas that are passed off as “just plain common sense.” If sense were all that common, Trump wouldn’t have gotten 74 million votes. But once you create a framework that makes nonsensical claims plausible, dangerous lies find fertile ground. And if you don’t fact-check, you will be the victim of every one of them.
Now that the owner of Fox News has ratted out his on-air employees, admitting they also knew they were lying when they backed Trump’s latest craziness, isn’t it time for all Republicans to reconsider what they’re willing to do to support their party? Isn’t it time for the guy with the “TRUMP WON” sign in the junk yard just past the roundabout where Highway 190 turns north to take the sign down? Continuing to believe a lie after you’ve been told it’s a lie is, well, I’ve already made my point. They can’t see how foolish they look. Cognitive dissonance makes them do it.
Having beliefs that can’t be proven is actually a common, if disappointing, aspect of the human psyche. But once the guy who sold you the lies admits he did, what possible excuse do you have for continuing to believe them — any of them? You don’t think “Trump won” was the only lie Fox News told you, do you?