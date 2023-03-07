Three suspects have been arrested after a 3-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine, Porterville Police reported.
Carah Barnett, 35, James Jones 38, and Benjamin Atchison, 35, have all been arrested.
On March 7, 2023, at approximately 12:38 A.M., Sierra View Medical Center staff contacted the Porterville Police Department to report a 3-year-old child had tested positive for methamphetamine. Porterville Police Department officers responded to the hospital and contacted the child’s mother, Barnett.
While speaking with Barnett, officers determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance and learned the location where this occurred was a residence in the 800 block of West Gerry Lane in Porterville. Officers responded to the residence and contacted Atchison and Jones as well as five additional juveniles.
During officers’ contact with Jones and Atchison both were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, Atchison was also found to be in possession of approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine on his person.
Porterville Police Detectives responded and assumed the investigation. Detectives authored a search warrant for the residence, which was granted by a Superior Court Judge.
During the execution of the search warrant detectives located narcotic paraphernalia at the residence. Porterville Police also described the residence as being in “deplorable” conditions and in disarray. As a result of the conditions and the incident Child Welfare Services removed, all six juveniles, including the 3-year-old, from the residence.
Barnett was arrested for child endangerment, maintaining a residence for narcotic use, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked at the South County Detention Facility, where she's being held in lieu of $100,000.
Jones was arrested for child endangerment, maintaining a residence for narcotic use, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked at the South County Detention Facility, where he's being held in lieu of $100,000.
Atchison was arrested for child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked at the South County Detention Facility where he's being held in lieu of $100,000.
The report was submitted to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Anyone with any information regarding the case are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s General Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.