A man accused of hit and run has been arrested.
Hector Ceballos, 43 of Porterville, was arrested. At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of West Henderson Avenue regarding a traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
The bicyclist was a juvenile who sustained a minor non life-threatening injury. The investigation led officers to 15000 block of Magnolia Street where the driver of the suspect vehicle was contacted and identified as Ceballos.
Ceballos was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility where he's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
It was the second hit and run incident involving a bicyclist over the past week in Porterville. On Tuesday, 15-year-old Jayden Arias was killed while riding his bicycle in a hit and run incident.
After the incident Harvey Jacobo, 23, was arrested and among the charges were driving under the influence, hit and run and vehicular manslaugther.