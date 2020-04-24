Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Friday there were three more deaths in the county due to the coronavirus.
That brings the total to 28 people who have died in Tulare County due to COVID-19. No other information was provided on the deaths that were reported on Friday.
The department reported an increase of 20 positive coronavirus cases from 452 on Thursday to 472 on Friday.
The department reported 27 cases as travelers, 334 were person-to-person contact and 111 were still under investigation.
The department did report a significant increase in the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered. Eighty-three people have recovered, an increase over 66 that was reported on Thursday.
There are 536 people under self-quarantine in Tulare County who are being monitored by public health officials.
Twenty-three cases are ages 0-17, 44 are ages 18-25, 105 are ages 26-40, 137 are ages 41-64 and 163 are ages 65 and over.
The department reported there 26 positive cases in Porterville, 73 positive cases in the Lindsay-Exeter area and two cases in Springville. There are 263 cases in Visalia, 54 cases in Tulare, 50 cases in the Dinuba-Kingsburg-Woodlake area and four cases in Pixley.
As of Thursday, the doubling time — the amount of days it takes for cases to double — continued to increase in Tulare County meaning the trend of a fewer amount of increased cases over a longer period of time should continue.
There was a slight increase of cases on Friday at 20 than there had been in Tulare County, so the doubling time should decrease slightly. But as of Thursday the doubling time in Tulare County was 60.8 days, an increase over 54.3 from the day before. There are about 98 cases per 100,000 in Tulare County.
The doubling could also fluctuate as more people become tested. There was a spike of cases in Kern County on Thursday.
The number of cases in Kern County increased significantly on Thursday to 713 causing a significant decrease in the doubling time from 70 days to 26.2 days.
Fresno County also saw a sizeable increase of cases on Thursday to 419 and its doubling time is also much lower than Tulare County at 11.6 days.
The doubling time in California has also decreased significantly to 14.9 days. As of Thursday, the state also virtually reached the mark in which it had one case per 1,000. As of Thursday, California had 39,501 cases and 1,553 deaths.
The fastest doubling time in the state remained at eight days in Imperial County.
As of Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 21 positive cases. Sierra View reported it had six inpatients due to the coronavirus and two deaths due to COVID-19. The hospital also reported it has had 192 tests conducted with 171 testing negative.