When Summit Collegiate High School holds its graduation ceremony on June 1, 27 seniors will be graduating for the second time.
The 27 seniors already received their Associate’s degrees at Porterville College’s Commencement on May 12.
The 27 students received their Associate’s degrees through the Early College Academy, a partnership between Summit and PC. The graduates walked the stage during PC’s Commencement. with one of the students, Alexis Gonzales, receiving two Associate’s degrees. Additionally, 74 percent of the SCHS’ class of 2023 will graduate with college credits.
The Early College Program offers students the chance to be dual enrolled in high school and in college. The students are given the chance to earn up to 60 transferable college credits at PC, and graduate with an Associate’s Degree.
Summit Collegiate High School is a dependent charter school in the Burton School District.
Last year, 24 Summit seniors graduated with their Associate’s degrees. This year 27 seniors earned Associate’s degrees from a graduating class of 109.
“We hope to see this number continue to rise in the upcoming years,” the school stated.
The school encourages those who aren't yet taking advantage of everything Summit has to offer to reach out to Irene Ortega at irene.ortega@burtonschools.org
Gonzalez received 2 AAs. 24 students received an AA in Social Science, 1 in History, 1 in Administration of Justice, 1 Biological and Physical Science, 1 Liberal Studies, and 1 Math and science.
The following students received their Associate’s degrees at PC:
Shawn Abeloe; Raul Acevedo; Pharra Aguilera; Mia Anderson; Ariana Baca; Vanessa Baca; Bryce Bacarro; Athena Bear; Natalie Bernabe; Jazzmine Cruz; Alana Garcia; Stefanie Garcia
Alexa Gomez.
Alexis Gonzalez; Diego Gutierrez; Janessa Rangel Hernandez; Emma Hoffarth; Aricely Huerta; Dwain Maddox; Isabella McLaughlin; Ayden Noland; Adrian Perez; Luis Perez; Liam Sherrill; Cilally Torres; Jared Trejo; Navaeh Vargas.