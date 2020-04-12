As of Saturday, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were 227 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
That was an increase of 24 cases over Friday in which 203 cases were reported. The county didn't report any deaths on Saturday. Eleven people in the county have died due to the coronavirus.
Twenty-six of the cases have been reported as travelers, 141 have been reported as person-to-person contact and 60 are still under investigation.
Twelve are ages 0-17, 21 are ages 18-25, 55 are ages 26-40, 63 are ages 41-64 and 76 are ages 65 and older.
There are 389 people in the county who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials. The county has reported 11 people in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
The county reported there were 18 cases in Porterville and 17 cases in Lindsay. There are 134 cases in Visalia, 32 cases in Tulare, 24 cases in the Dinuba, Kingsburg and Woodlake areas and two cases in Pixley.
As of Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 10 positive cases of the coronavirus. Sierra View reported it four inpatient cases and two deaths as a result of COVID-19.
Sierra View reported there have been 148 at the hospital who have been tested with 116 of the tests negative and 22 still pending. The hospital reported 1,215 people in the county have been tested.