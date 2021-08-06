A 21-year-old driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Porterville, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened after 3 a.m. Friday on Highway 65 near Morton. Officers say a box truck driver was traveling south when the vehicle had a tire failure. The truck hit a guard rail and came to a stop in the southbound lanes.
An oncoming GMC and a Honda collided with the truck.
The 21-year-old male driver of the Honda died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.
His 23-year-old passenger was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries.
The 23-year-old male driver of the GMC was also flown to Kaweah Health with major injuries.
Diesel spilled from the truck as a result of the crash.
Authorities closed both southbound lanes of Highway 65.