Tulare County Health and Human Services reported early Friday afternoon the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the county now exceeds 200. The department also reported one more death, bringing the total to 11 deaths in the county.
The county reported the 11th person to die was over the age of 65 but it was unknown how the person came down with the coronavirus.
There are 203 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 16 over the 187 that were reported on Thursday.
Twenty-two of the cases are reported as travelers, 133 are person-to-person contact and 48 are still under investigation.
Nine are ages 0-17, 19 are ages 18-25, 53 are ages 26-40, 59 are ages 41-64 and 63 are ages 65 and above.
There are 338 people in the county who are self-quarantined and being monitored by public health officials. The county also reported 11 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered.
The county reported there are 17 positive cases in Porterville, 16 positive cases in Lindsay, 114 positive cases in Visalia, 33 positive cases in Tulare, 22 positive cases in the Dinuba, Kingsburg and Woodlake areas and one positive case in Pixley.