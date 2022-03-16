Beginning in 2007, Porterville City Council members have annually nominated individuals to the Porterville Wall of Fame, located on the east wall at Porterville City Hall. On Friday, 15 new inductees were celebrated, five each for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, taking the total on the famed wall to 64.
Honored for 2022 were Cynthia Brown, Daniel Hackey, George Tanimoto, Barbara Wong Sue, and the late Nicki Edwards. The five were nominated by Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores, Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo, and council members Monte Reyes, Milt Stowe and Lawana Tate, respectively.
The 2021 and 2020 Wall of Fame inductees will be featured in an upcoming Porterville Recorder edition.
2022 Wall of Fame inductees
CYNTHIA GARCIA BROWN
Born and raised in Porterville, Brown is the Director of Pathways for Porterville Unified School District.
Brown attended UCLA and holds a master's in Counseling Psychology and Educational Leadership and worked as a university academic advisor.
For the past 14 years, she has led the development of a district-wide Linked Learning Pathways Program which now provides 14 college preparatory and career pathways for PUSD students. She prides herself in the fact every pathway student has a resume, interview skills and internship opportunities under their belt before graduation. Pathway students are also educated on the importance of giving back to their community through volunteerism, working with non-profits, and tutoring students.
Brown has secured more than $56 million in grant funding for the PUSD Pathways program through private companies and the California Department of Education. Brown and her PUSD colleagues have developed a successful system of pathway academies that have received statewide, national, and international recognition.
Brown has also been instrumental in building multiple partnerships with workforce and professional industry experts to connect educational lessons with the real world, which placed Porterville on the map with corporate sponsors such as Qualcomm, Sunpower, Gates Foundation, Garner Holt Productions, Apple, and Google.
Brown was recognized as a California Linked Learning Educator Champion in 2017 and the Porterville Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year in 2018.
DANIEL HACKEY
Daniel Earl Hackey served in the United States Navy from 1970-1990 and during the Vietnam War. He joined the U.S Navy in 1969 right out of high school, leaving behind his hometown of Biwabik, Minn., for boot camp in San Diego. After two weeks in boot camp training, Hackey was selected to train drill sergeants in various demonstration tasks with new recruits. He attended the Dam Neck School for Submarine Training, graduating as a Submarine Missiles Technician, before leaving for Charleston, S.C., to build missiles and test them for fleets. While serving in the Navy, Hackey received an award for inventing a tool used for the missiles on the submarine. Hackey's last duties were in the weapons department as ship superintendent for all subs coming in and out of Holy Loch, Scotland. He received the Navy Achievement Medal in Scotland and eventually earned the rank of E-6.
Hackey has worked with the Tule River Tribe for 20 years. He opened the first Bingo Hall at Eagle Mountain Casino and then advanced to several other positions within the organization including Human Resources Director and Marketing Director before moving on to work for the Tule River Tribal Council as Public Relations Director. He also served as Special Advisor to the Tribal Council Chairman.
In addition, Hackey has been a member of the Tule River Native Veterans Post 1987 located on the Tule River Indian Reservation, American Legion, and First Annual Tule River INFR. While overseeing the Yokuts Foundation, he and the Tule River Tribe were able to sponsor CASA, Porterville Exchange Club, Family Crisis Center, Parent Pregnancy Resource Center, local sports teams, FFA students and also individuals and families.
It has been remarked the casino relocation efforts wouldn't be where they are at today without Hackey’s extensive efforts to build and contribute to the community.
GEORGE TANIMOTO
Born in Downey, California, Tanimoto was only 8 years old when he was relocated to the Japanese Relocation Center in Gila River, Ariz., during World War II. Tanimoto moved to Porterville in 1968. Tanimoto earned a degree in Industrial Arts from Fresno State where he majored in woodworking. He became a special education teacher at the Porterville Developmental Center in the early 1960’s, sharing his passion by teaching arts and crafts until his retirement in 1992.
Tanimoto is revered as one of Porterville’s most prolific artists and he has been a longtime part of the local artistic community, serving as President of the Porterville Art Association from 1975-1976 and continuing to promote artists by providing lessons. He's noted for his skillful and unique approach to creativity. His work has graced many local venues including The Porterville Art Association, The Exeter Courthouse Gallery, local businesses, and community fundraisers.
Tanimoto is described as a treasured luminary of the art world, with work well known beyond Porterville and highly prized, and sought after, for its beauty and the individualistic nature of his style.
Tanimoto now resides in Fresno with family. No longer able to paint, his artwork continues to bring joy and happiness to many through his fun and creative paintings. He has inspired and influenced aspiring and fellow artists alike, and yet regarded for his endearing and humbled nature, sharing his immense talent with those who seek mentorship as well as those who simply marvel at his masterful strokes.
BARBARA WONG SUE
The second child of Ted and Jean Wong was born in 1949 in San Francisco. When her father’s grocery business experienced growing pains he searched and found a new location – Town & Country Market in Porterville, which housed a business downstairs and the family residence upstairs. Graduating PHS in 1967, she attended and graduated as a registered pharmacist from the University of Pacific School of Pharmacy.
Wong continued as a pharmacist until 1985 when her father asked her to make a career change as manager of Town & Country Market. Due to the grace of God, the dedication of the entire Wong family, many hardworking employees, and the loyal and supportive Porterville customers through the years, the business has continued to prosper and will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2023.
In 1993, daughter Elisa was relegated to playing on the boy’s water polo team because there wasn’t enough interest to form a girls’ team. Determined, Sue sought out teams that were active during summer play and coordinated interest from representatives of different local schools. With the research in hand, Sue presented to Monache and the girls’ water polo league evolved from there. She even went as far as to coax Hal Hevener out of coaching retirement to come back and lead the first team. Sue is credited in helping form the first girls water polo league in the Valley.
Sue also served on the Porterville Education Foundation for more than 10 years. She feels her most meaningful accomplishment was the book donation project benefitting Porterville Schools. Sue and Jennifer Lindgren spearheaded the process. It's estimated more than 4,000 books were donated as a result of the project.
NICKI EDWARDS
Nicki Edwards, was a lifelong resident of Porterville and the surrounding area. Edwads was a champion of human rights, animal welfare and the environment, and a force to be reckoned with and willing to go the extra mile for things that were best for the community. She believed in democracy and advocated for voting rights. She lived the life she chose without worrying about the judgment of others. Edwards assisted many people by providing voting information and other literature to those who asked.
Her photography business, Nicki Edwards Portraiture, was opular and she began learning the ropes as a youngster from her treasured papa Glenn and Uncle Jeff.
She was a founding board member for the Porterville Animal Rescue Team, holding many pet adoption events in Porterville and surrounding areas.
Edwards and her family were lifetime members of the Barn Theater where she acted, directed and worked many aspects of theater including photographer. One of her favorite tasks each year was picking a theme and decorating the annual Barn Christmas Tree and lobby. She stepped down from the presidency after working diligently with the city to secure a 20-year lease of the theater location and would continue her board membership until her passing.